Rudy Gonzales’ late transfer to Cactus may be game changer!

One of the latest high school football transfers of this offseason may end up being one of the most impactful.Rudy Gonzales, starting quarterback for Deer Valley the last two years, transferred to Cactus in the first week of July.He had a breakout junior season for the Skyhawks in 2021, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,739 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions plus five short yardage rushing scores.The timing was a bit odd considering the modern high school football calendar, where next year’s team comes together shortly after New Year’s Day.“I found out Rudy had transferred in literally the week before our camp which ran from July 11-15. It was pretty late to get a transfer in considering he missed all of spring and summer 7-on-7.” Cactus Coach Brian Belles said in a Twitter interview. “I know we have had some transfers come in at the beginning of the school year though in the past, so it has been done before.”Gonzales said in a Twitter interview that he first considered transferring at the beginning of his sophomore year, before nearly staying all four years.“I decided to pull the trigger and transfer to Cactus because I had seen what they did last year and I wanted to be a part of that. The players, the coaches, everyone bought into the program and wanted to succeed and win,” he said.Gonzales left a Deer Valley program that finished 7-4 last year and made its first playoff appearance since 2014. One reason he mulled over the decision until midway through the summer was, as a basketball and baseball player, he had to leave three programs.“I did transfer late in the summer, and it was a very hard decision for me, as to leaving the teammates for my other sports I play - friends, and brothers on the football team like Kam Benton, Dylan English, Jacob Kreuziger, Zaheim Archer,Jayden Sleeper, and a handful more,” Gonzales said. “But it was something that I feel like was better for me, there wasn’t any second thoughts once I fully made the transfer and committed myself to the program and the team.”He made the transfer knowing he will sit out the Cobras first five games – including marquee matchups with DesertMountain, ALA-Queen Creek and Basha. When Gonzales becomes eligible before the Oct. 7 home rival game againstPeoria, he adds another layer to one of the most interesting quarterback situations in the state.The one near certainty is 2021 4A West Valley Region player of the year Will Galvan will not start for a third straight year at quarterback. Galvan will spend his senior year at his natural position, wide receiver, and probably play some defensive back. “Will is a team first player. He has played QB the last two seasons out of necessity for us even though that is not his natural position. We now have some guys there competing that we feel will do a great job for us which now will allow us to play Will at his natural position,” Belles said. “I think it’s what’s best for him as well because that will be what he is recruited at. Not too many 5-8 QBs playing college football.” Junior quarterback Braiden Lagafuaina led the offense during the 7-on-7 events and is the favorite to start the opener atDesert Mountain, ahead of fellow junior Danny Avila. Offensive coordinator Mason Crossland said Avila and Lagafuaina have an entire year of varsity practice reps and he’s confident in both.Then Gonzales, who received an offer from Iowa-based NAIA school Graceland on Aug. 2, is added to the mix.“Braiden, Danny and Rudy are all very athletic kids that can do just about anything on a football field, so it gives me tons of opportunities to run our full offense and be able to get creative,” Crossland said. “Once we as a staff determine our starting QB they will still have to compete and prove themselves on Friday nights, because they know after week 5 there’s more competition. On the other side of things Rudy is aware that the spot will not be given to him and he will have to earn all of it.”

Gonzales said the one thing that really stood out to him when he first arrived was how welcoming players and coaches were, and how much they made me feel wanted in the program.“The coaches here are amazing and fully supportive and try to push you to what they know you’re capable of, but also have your back no matter what happens. It’s like a family here and that’s better than anything I can ask for, in the weight room or on the field,” Gonzales stated. “Another thing that really stood out to me was the physicality and the constant competition with one another. This is a very special team and as well school and I believe that me coming to this school was a good decision.”He said he is excited for the chance to play with a skilled group of guys like Will Galvan, Polo Banuelos, Nikko Boncore, Damian Jiles, Raymond Jones, John Jones, Dom Solano, Jordan Davis and Tovia Vito.“The coaches are good over here at you getting looked at, and the group of guys that I’m surrounded with now are gonna be a big help. I am glad to be around them as well,” Gonzales said. “What I’m looking forward to the most about the season is winning, and winning with this group of guys. This season is going to be something special and I’m glad to be apart of it no matter what the outcome is.”