ArizonaVarsity - Sabercat basketball finding success in transition year

Sabercat basketball finding success in transition year
New coaches, often trying to drum up optimism, claim that one of their first goals with the newly-acquired roster and assistant staff is to 'change the culture' of a team.
Despite an uneasy offseason, without traditional summer or fall basketball training periods and months without in-person practices, it appears first-year coach Lucas Ramirez has held up his end of that promise with the Saguaro Sabercats boys basketball team.
“We’re making history for Saguaro right now. I think coach Ramirez is doing a really good job with the staff, especially in the first year," senior forward Kaveon Irby said after a 61-49 victory over Marcos de Niza on Feb. 27.
The Sabercats stormed to nine wins in their first ten games under the new staff. Boasting a 12-5 overall record (6-1 in the 4A Desert Sky Region) with just two games remaining, Saguaro is assured at least partial ownership of a region title. A victory over ALA - Queen Creek on Friday to cap the season would give the Sabercats sole possession of the region championship.
Following a 4-14 regular-season record in 2019-20 that saw the Sabercats ranked No. 32 and far out from even the play-in round of the conference postseason, Saguaro is ranked No. 15 in the conference and will likely find itself in the 16-team postseason.
However, the team's veterans notice a change in more than simply the win-loss record.
“You can feel it that things are different. Everyone believes in each other, and we’re playing like this because of it,” senior guard Matt Robles said.
Ramirez stalks the sidelines with a youthful energy throughout the game. His energy and enthusiasm, Robles said, transfers to the players on the court.
Ramirez attributes that extra excitement to simply being able to take the court daily and pulling out early wins. The Sabercats, along with the rest of Arizona, were unsure whether they would have a winter sports season at all.
“Because we were so close to not playing, we have a greater appreciation for each practice, each game, everything. And getting out to a hot start made us feel better because winning games made some of the problems go away.”
On the court, Saguaro boasts size unlike most of the 4A conference. With two big, strong forwards in Irby and junior Tristan Monday, as well as long wings able to shoot and crash the paint, the Sabercats can play inside-out and secure boards on defensive stops.
“With them we’re able to have a rebounding advantage. We’re able to take advantage of mismatches, and they have great energy that set the tone for us to have that hot start. And then it allows the guards and wings to do their thing and know the big guys will clean up some of the stuff under the basket,” Ramirez said.
Even with a surge of wins early, the Sabercats hit a rough patch in three consecutive losses. And if Saguaro's current spot holds in the 4A rankings, it would likely face one fo the conference's top teams on the road in the first round of playoffs.
In order to advance, Ramirez said the team will have to play 'the perfect game.' It has not gotten there yet. But, as the majority of the season has shown, the Sabercats are on their way.
“I knew when we took over the program that there was a lot of talent still left on the roster to be able to to be in this position," Ramirez said. "You still have to obviously be able to get the job done, do the right things to get here. So far though I’ve been pleased.”
Saguaro (12-5) is set to visit Lee Williams (5-8) on March 3.
