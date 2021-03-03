ArizonaVarsity - Sabercat basketball finding success in transition year

New coaches, often trying to drum up optimism, claim that one of their first goals with the newly-acquired roster and assistant staff is to 'change the culture' of a team.

Despite an uneasy offseason, without traditional summer or fall basketball training periods and months without in-person practices, it appears first-year coach Lucas Ramirez has held up his end of that promise with the Saguaro Sabercats boys basketball team.

“We’re making history for Saguaro right now. I think coach Ramirez is doing a really good job with the staff, especially in the first year," senior forward Kaveon Irby said after a 61-49 victory over Marcos de Niza on Feb. 27.

The Sabercats stormed to nine wins in their first ten games under the new staff. Boasting a 12-5 overall record (6-1 in the 4A Desert Sky Region) with just two games remaining, Saguaro is assured at least partial ownership of a region title. A victory over ALA - Queen Creek on Friday to cap the season would give the Sabercats sole possession of the region championship.

Following a 4-14 regular-season record in 2019-20 that saw the Sabercats ranked No. 32 and far out from even the play-in round of the conference postseason, Saguaro is ranked No. 15 in the conference and will likely find itself in the 16-team postseason.

However, the team's veterans notice a change in more than simply the win-loss record.

“You can feel it that things are different. Everyone believes in each other, and we’re playing like this because of it,” senior guard Matt Robles said.