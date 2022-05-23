Saguaro Showcase recap

Welcome to the home of the open division champions, the Saguaro Sabercats, and the day didn't disappoint with an opportunity to see Mountain Pointe who is coming up with a tough running back Jaylen Rushing, and QB Chris Arviso. Four talented 5A teams that may find themselves in the open convo, and of course SagU which always has some of the states top talent.

6'4 and a heavy 205, but I'd like to see him put on a good 15 for now. He is strong for as wiry as he is. Has a good sense of how to use his hands, and has some moves. Really good pass rusher that can use his length to change, and tip passes. Athletic enough to maybe move to OLB down the line.

Aundre Gibson '24 DB

Has the frame of a safety, but has all the tools to be a great shutdown corner. At 5'11 185 he wont get bullied by bigger receivers or hybrids. Does a great job reacting to the QB. Also a fearless tackler that will roll up RBs. Elite returner that will change a game.

Jaylen Dawson '24 ILB

Does well in space, really reads backfield activity well, and does a good job of running to the football. Handles business in open field, and when having to chase. Also has pretty good anticipatory skills.

Desert Mountain

Santana Wilson '24 DB

Really excels in man coverage evidenced by the way he runs the route with the receiver, also has great ball skills. Makes a lot of plays in coverage, and is a valuable special teamer.

Brady Mcdonough '24 QB

Missed most of last season with an injury. Very accurate passer with a high IQ. Very gritty, and disciplined pocket passer, that can move and make the off platform throws. Has ability to use his feet to gain yards too not just extend plays.

Dylan Tapley '24 ATH

6'4+ 205 has great hands and great ball skills. Is a very good safety, but I love him as a wr. I see him as a long possession receiver. Doesn't have a real long stride, but he gets to where he needs to go.

Saguaro

Devon Dampier '23 QB Dual Threat

He throws hard, and has very good placement on the out route and comebacks. Is reading the defense well. A gifted runner that will extend plays for his receivers, also can make the defense pay. Gives me them Khalil Tate vibes.

Jaedon Matthews '24 RB

One of the top players in his class that is an explosive 3 down back. Definitely has burst, good vision, and patience. Dangerous pass catcher, and he can motion out or line up in the slot. Not too many questions, maybe pass protection? But he's a playmaker.