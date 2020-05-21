Mohns talks about the challenges of not being able to be with his team during the spring and summer, but expresses optimism in his coaches' ability to elevate as teachers. He also discusses his upbringing in California and Arizona, and his surprising path into becoming a youth football coach.

Sande asks Coach Mohns about his competitive nature, and they go deep on last year's open division playoffs, which saw Saguaro make the title game and take come back from a 21-0 deficit and take Chandler to the brink.

(58 Minutes)



