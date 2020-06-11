The Sande Charles Show is back for its sixth episode! This week, Sande Charles talks with former Arizona State safety Riccardo Stewart, now a Defensive Analyst at University of Nevada, about how he and his family are navigating the tense national climate, and what people can do in their own circle of influence to be better, more loving citizens and neighbors. (41 minutes)

