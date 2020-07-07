ArizonaVarsity - Sande Charles Show (Ep. 7): The Ringer's Kaelen Jones

The Sande Charles Show is back for its seventh episode! Sande Charles sits down with former fellow Arizona State athletics reporter Kaelen Jones, who was recently hired by The Ringer to cover the NFL after a stint covering University of Texas with The Athletic. Jones reflects on his time at ASU and his career path thus far. (62 Minutes)

