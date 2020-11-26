ArizonaVarsity - Scorpion coaches past and present finding playoff success

There is plenty for both the young and old coaching staffs of Desert Edge to be thankful for a day out from the AIA football playoff quarterfinals.

Both Jose Lucero, formerly of Desert Edge and new coach of St. Mary's, and the co-coaching duo of Marcus and Mark Carter at Desert Edge have their teams primed for the postseason.

Lucero led the Knights to a 14-7 upset win over Poston Butte in the 4A play-in, the team's first since he was a freshman 21 seasons ago.

While making an effective first impression in his initial campaign was most important, Lucero took some time to appreciate a particularly-meaningful article of clothing he got to don - the St. Mary's gold pants the Knights wear in home playoff games.

“Putting those pants on is something I’ve thought about for a long time, so getting to do that and getting a win in those was really amazing," Lucero said.

“I never wore them when I was a student and so it feels nice to let the kids get a chance again."

Meanwhile, his old school in Desert Edge has found its own success. The 8-0 Scorpions, led by Marcus Carter, earned a No. 8 seed and a matchup with defending-champion Chandler in the Open playoff quarterfinals.

Lucero has been impressed with the new staff.

“I’ve been watching how they’re doing. I know the Carter brothers are doing a great job out there, and there’s a group of kids that are playing at such a high level, so I’m happy for them," Lucero said.

In fact, according to Marcus Carter, a major factor in the twins' decision to take the Desert Edge job was that they felt his backing.

“When we were thinking about taking the job, I had the opportunity to talk to coach Lucero and he gave us the blessing. He said if there’s any coaches he wanted to take over the program it would be us. And that made my brother and I a little more comfortable leaving because we had the support from him," he said.

In beginning to lead one of the state's top rosters in overall talent, the Carters had to battle both COVID shutting down offseason practices and the expectations of an improved team hoping for continued dominance in a new conference and region.

Though disappointed by the No. 8 seed - thinking it disparages the undefeated season with several quality wins the Scorpions have had - the pair and their assistants have not slipped up yet. The first round will be a challenge, just like it will be for the Knights under Lucero. But both staffs have proven they will not go down easy.

“It’s a blessing. Any time you’re considered a top-eight school, regardless of class, is a really big deal. We’re excited to be a part of a really prestigious group of coaches and teams that have all had great seasons," Carter said.

No. 8 Desert Edge visits No. 1 Chandler in the Open quarterfinals on Friday. No. 7 St. Mary's heads to No. 2 ALA-Queen Creek.



