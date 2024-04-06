The Final Four is in Glendale this year. You don't need game analysis from me. But what I can provide is a collection of some of my favorite questions and answers from media and players at State Farm Stadium.

Mostly, appropos of my style, I like the silly questions and answers. Here are a few from pre-tournament media availability:

Q: Have you guys had any superstitions that you've taken throughout? Have you had any superstitions that you've carried through as a player and coach, even now in the locker room?

Donovan Clingan (UConn player): I mean, I have a couple. Just the way I put my right sock before left sock, right ankle tape before left ankle tape. Nothing too crazy."

Dan Hurley (UConn coach): I didn't do any as a player. Maybe that's why I came up short there."

Q: (referring to a closed scrimmage against Virginia that UConn lost) Was part of you thrilled to see them get thumped like that? The banner only lasts so long.

Dan Hurley: "No."

(of course there was more to the quote, but that's the important part).

Q: Is there such a thing as too many threes?

Nate Oats (Alabama coach): "No."

(again, there was more context, but I love a good one-word answer).

Q: (to Oats) You talked about how it's important to be here and the job's not done, not to downplay the fact that this is your first appearance in the Final Four, your program's first appearance. What does that mean to you to be here on this stage?

Nate Oats: "You didn't listen to the question (Laughter)."

Q: Dan (Hurley), I understand that all the coaches at UConn go through a CPR training. Can you describe what that was like for you and how aggressive you were on the dummy?

Dan Hurley: "I'm a certified lifeguard. At Seton Hall, a couple of classes I took that got me to my degree was beginners aquatics and advanced aquatics."

Moderator: "We'd like to thank Donovan, who is not a certified lifeguard, and coach Hurley who is, for joining us."

Q: (on NC State forward DJ Burns): All of the atention, hoopla around him, does it remind you a little bit of the attention that Zion Williamson got a couple years ago?

Kevin Keatts (NC State coach) "No. I would say this. When Zion was here, I never paid any attention to it."

Q: Coach, a favorite tournament moment?

Kevin Keatts: "All of them are my favorite."

Moderator: Anybody want to drop any bars? (Hopeful, but we all know that isn't happening)

DJ Burns: "Not right now."

The "no duh" award goes to Purdue coach Matt Painter. It's not his fault, though. It's the most basic question from a pretty bland interview:

Q: You haven't before made it to this point. What is the different between those eight seasons and now?

Matt Painter: "Obviously playing better at key times."

