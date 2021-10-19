Seliga on Deandre Ayton: Pay the Man

For the first time since the “seven seconds or less” era when the Phoenix Suns were led by former NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash and all-star Amar'e Stoudemire, the Suns enter a new season with championship expectations.

Last season, the roles of Nash and Stoudemire were replaced with veteran point guard Chris Paul and first time All-Star Devin Booker. The duo, alongside center DeAndre Ayton, led the Suns to their first playoff appearance in 11 seasons, their first division title in 14 years and their first NBA finals appearance since 1993.

To reach the point the Suns are at currently, it took a long and strenuous rebuild starting in 2010 when the Suns let Stoudemire leave in free agency, eventually leading to Nash leaving as well just two years later.

As the Suns attempted to work their way toward a return to the postseason, the team struggled to find stability trading away players such as Goran Dragic, who emerged as an All-Star for the Miami Heat, Isiah Thomas, who became an all-NBA player for the Boston Celtics, and Eric Bledsoe, who eventually became an all-defensive team player for the Milwaukee Bucks (more on them later).

As the Suns gave up on talent early, they found a gem in the 2015 NBA draft by selecting Devin Booker, a shooting guard from the University of Kentucky, with the 13th pick. Booker was the first key piece to the rebuild in the eyes of general manager Ryan McDonough.

The Suns would fiddle in mediocrity for the next three seasons as the then Talking Stick Resort Arena would be partially filled on game nights unless the Lakers, Warriors, Cavaliers, or Bulls were in town in which the visiting fans would fill the outdated arena.

Booker would show signs of the All-Star caliber player he would become with moments such as a 70 point scoring outburst in 2017 versus the Boston Celtics. That would be the only highlight of the season as the Suns would finish 24-58 and draft Josh Jackson with the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The following season the Suns would get worse, winning a league low 21 games which led to the Suns drafting the second key piece of their rebuild. With the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Suns drafted the consensus top prospect DeAndre Ayton, a center from the University of Arizona who played high school basketball at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

In college Ayton averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, as well as two blocks per game and entered his rookie season with expectations of being the double-double averaging and defensive paint leader he was for the Wildcats.

Right away Ayton showed his potential, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds in his rookie season. In his second season prior to the stoppage of the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak Ayton had averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds and had 9 games of 15 or more rebounds.

After a 4 month hiatus, Ayton was asked to step up inside the NBA’s “bubble” as he and Booker’s play prior to the season’s stoppage had the Suns in contention for a playoff spot, albeit a small chance.

Ayton responded brilliantly, averaging 15 and 11 inside of the bubble as well as showing improvement defensively, adding 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks to his average as he helped lead the Suns to an 8-0 record.

Last season, Ayton’s numbers dropped in terms of scoring and rebounding but he shot more efficiently adding eight percent to his shooting percentage to finish fourth in the league in that category.



