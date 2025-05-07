Seliga's Scouting Report: 2026 Millennium SG Cameron Holmes

In the class of 2026, no prospect in the state of Arizona may have as much attention on them than Millennium high school star Cameron Holmes.

As of the time of this writing, Holmes is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the country by Rivals, and currently holds 23 division one offers- including historic powerhouses such as North Carolina, Kansas, and Tennessee. Most recently Holmes picked up an offer from head coach Ryan Odom and the University of Virginia.

From the moment Holmes stepped on campus as a freshman, all he and the Tigers have done is win. He helped lead Millennium to the 5A championship game as a freshman, the Open Division championship game as a sophomore, and the Open Division semifinals in 2024-25. This offseason, Holmes has participated with Team USA and its minicamp alongside three other Arizona high school basketball players, and has competed in the Nike EYBL circuit with Arizona Unity.

Jacob Seliga’s Scouting Report

In terms of talent and skill, Holmes is a part of the cream of the crop in an elite 2026 class. The first thing that stands out when observing Holmes is his two-way upside. As a defender and overall prospect, he’s more advanced at this point than his older brother DaRon, a first round selection in the 2024 NBA draft. At 6’6” (with room to grow potentially another inch or two), coupled with a 6' 10” wingspan, Holmes is the prototypical wing prospect seen in high level college basketball and the NBA. On the perimeter, Holmes showcases an innate ability to pull up from beyond the arc- both off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations from NBA range. He possesses an ability to get to his high point as a shooter which makes it challenging for even the best defenders to be able to disrupt when he’s in rhythm pulling up to shoot. From the time he started in high school, Holmes has been a ferocious finisher with the ability to finish both through contact and around defenders. He’s a one-man fast break who can get up and down the court in transition.

Defensively he is more than capable of guarding 1-5. In both the high school season and in club play, and has been relied upon to occasionally guard shifty guards as well defend in the post in the same game. He’s a disciplined defender that can force steals and deflections, but also gets a hand in the right spot to disrupt shots and force mistakes. Against top competition, Holmes is consistently put into position to guard the best player on opposing teams. What I’d like to see Holmes improve on is his free throw shooting. Oddly enough between his high percentage from shooting behind the arc and overall efficiency as a scorer, his ability to knockdown free throws is a concern in some games as he leaves points on the board for his team (he hovers in the high 60’s to mid 70’s from the free throw line). Holmes also struggles with using his right hand- he’s very dominant using his left, but cannot adjust easily if the left is taken away. If he increases the ability to use his right, it could make him even more dominant.

Player Comp Ceiling/Floor