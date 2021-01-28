ArizonaVarsity - Senior captain duo leading Ironwood basketball

The formula for the Ironwood Eagles boys basketball team to make a run at a repeat 5A championship is relatively Black and White.

Senior captain duo Bailon Black and JJ White are the two returning starters from the 2019-20 season, and the two returning top scorers from the title squad. Both can score from both in and outside the paint, and are capable defenders with length and quick feet.

But most importantly, the pair provide a window into past success.

Immediately following the cutting of the nets in a final victory over Millennium to cap the best season in team history, coach Jordan Augustine said he was unsure what the team would look like without its senior class that had come in to establish a winning culture at Ironwood.

What he has now is a new core of talented-but-inexperienced players at the varsity level, and he is utilizing Black and White to mirror for the new guys what being a top team in the state entails.

“We’re so young, half our team are sophomores or guys who didn’t play a ton of minutes last year, so their leadership in understanding what it takes to win a state championship means so much," Augustine said.

The pair has played together since joining the same team in seventh grade. On the court, their hard-earned camaraderie shows itself.

Either player appears just as comfortable directing the offense in the half-court as running the lane on a fast break or simply letting the other dribble and make the correct play.

“It’s just a brotherhood from childhood. It’s been fun having someone to play against, and that’s why we have so much chemistry and we can trust each other to do whatever we want," Black said.

“It’s a good bond where you know you don’t have to think about what he’s going to do, and you know he’s going to do the right thing," White added.

But their roles changed this year. The two went from young, talented players that could make plays and let the vocal leadership come from the past seniors. Now, though neither is naturally loud and boastful, both have developed their own characteristics to help the team improve.

“He (JJ White) is pretty quiet and pretty reserved. When he decides to be a vocal leader it’s always something the guys need to hear. He’s a three-year team captain for a reason," Augustine said.

“Bailon (Black) loves the moment. Outside the court he’s much less of the talker or a loud guy, but between the lines the world slows down for him and he makes good decisions.”

With a new core came some growing pains. Without the summer or fall preseason schedule, and a full slate of practices to come together, the Eagles were admittedly sloppy to start. Players had to learn their new responsibilities as starters or those relied upon at the varsity level.

"We came in thinking everyone knew what to do already, but because not everyone was around before, it wasn't that," White said.

“We figured out that being a leader wasn’t as easy as we thought it was. It hit us in the mouth real quick made us take a few steps back," Black added.

But with work at practice and finally getting the regular season underway it appears the Eagles and the senior duo have started clicking and found some success early-on. Ironwood had four wins in as many games to open the 2021 campaign.

Beside merely Black and White, Ironwood has gotten contributions from seniors Steinar Christianson and Alex Elam, with some scoring threat from younger players such as junior Ringo Aguek and sophomore Jordan Kuac. The engine is still their captains though.

Augustine said the team is just scratching at the surface of what it can be when the Eagles are running at full strength and everybody has found their roles. For now, an undefeated record with three region victories is a good start. He has his seniors to thank.

“They’re such tremendous leaders and tremendous guys," Augustine said. "They’ve made me look smart. And the reality is they’ve probably made us look 100 times better than we actually are at the moment because of how skilled they are.”

Ironwood (4-0) hosts Gila Ridge (4-0) on Friday, Jan. 29.

