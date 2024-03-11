This is No. 19 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 363) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 3/11/24

After attending Show Low for his first three years, Colton Tidwell moved 20 miles to the north, but remained near the White Mountains and finished his high school football career at Snowflake. The 6-1, 190-pound tight end made the most of it with his most productive season.

Tidwell had catches in 10 games for the Lobos with his high coming against Seton Catholic (three receptions for 80 yards in a 55-20 win). For the season, he had 19 catches for 359 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also providing blocking for a Snowflake running game that rushed for 2,109 yards led by juniors Kanton Turley and Karter Raban. Tidwell was named to the Second Team All-4A East Sky Region at receiver/tight end.

That led to five offers from Midwest schools in between November and February. The colleges offering Tidwell were Concordia College in Minnesota, Jamestown (N. Dak.), Luther (Iowa), Minnesota-Morris, and Concordia University in Wisconsin. The fourth of those offers came from Concordia (Minn.) in late January.

Tidwell visited the school in western Minnesota just across the Red River from Fargo, North Dakota and committed to the Cobbers' program. It wasn't a quick and easy choice for him, though.

"The decision between a few schools was a very tough choice," Tidwell said in an e-mail interview. "They were all great schools and I just picked what was the best decision for me."

In his visit, he said he was drawn to the coaches and campus right away. He also loved the academic side of things.