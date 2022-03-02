Senior Signing Spotlight: James Scott

This is No. 17 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 282) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

More and more people in Arizona are becoming familiar with the University of San Diego. The private school has 5,700 undergraduates and its football team plays in the Pioneer Football League at the FCS level. Alums of USD include current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, actor Jim Parsons, and former Chicago Cub and San Francisco Giant Kris Bryant.

The football program, known as the Toreros, had seven former Arizona high school players on last season's roster. State 48 will continue to have its imprint on San Diego football because James Scott is one of two new signees (along with Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche) to head West for college at USD.



It's actually one of the current Arizona HS alums at San Diego that made Scott, a running back at Centennial, familiar with the Toreros. Eric Haney, a cornerback from the 2020 class, was a teammate of Scott's at Centennial. Haney has found time on the field quickly. He's already played in 14 games for the Toreros in two seasons.

"He was a dog in high school," Scott said in an e-mail interview. "And still is so. I knew it was a special place."

Scott didn't just take his friend's word on it, though. The 5-9, 205-pound back checked out the school and the area on a visit.

"The campus was unbelievable," Scott said. "The weather was nice. The students were out and the players treated me like I was already a part of the team. It felt like home."