Senior Signing Spotlight: James Scott
Centennial running back inks with San Diego
This is No. 17 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 282) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 3/2/22
More and more people in Arizona are becoming familiar with the University of San Diego. The private school has 5,700 undergraduates and its football team plays in the Pioneer Football League at the FCS level. Alums of USD include current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, actor Jim Parsons, and former Chicago Cub and San Francisco Giant Kris Bryant.
The football program, known as the Toreros, had seven former Arizona high school players on last season's roster. State 48 will continue to have its imprint on San Diego football because James Scott is one of two new signees (along with Pinnacle safety Ryan Meloche) to head West for college at USD.
It's actually one of the current Arizona HS alums at San Diego that made Scott, a running back at Centennial, familiar with the Toreros. Eric Haney, a cornerback from the 2020 class, was a teammate of Scott's at Centennial. Haney has found time on the field quickly. He's already played in 14 games for the Toreros in two seasons.
"He was a dog in high school," Scott said in an e-mail interview. "And still is so. I knew it was a special place."
Scott didn't just take his friend's word on it, though. The 5-9, 205-pound back checked out the school and the area on a visit.
"The campus was unbelievable," Scott said. "The weather was nice. The students were out and the players treated me like I was already a part of the team. It felt like home."
Scott shared in the carries for the Coyotes in each of his three years on varsity. He ran for at least 500 yards in each season and totaled 16 TDs. Last year, he gained 669 yards and scored four touchdowns.
When he isn't averaging more than six yards a carry, Scott takes a personal satisfaction in being able to either provide more time for his quarterback to throw, or for someone else to get the glory of putting six on the board for the Coyotes.
"I love to block," Scott said. "Touchdowns are great. I love those too, don't get me wrong. But there's nothing like putting somebody on their back and watching your QB smile when they replay it in film the next day."
While at USD, Scott plans to study business and entrepreneurship.
At Centennial, it's not just the linemen that get their work done in the weight room. To be able to move defenders with blocks, or stiff arm them for more yardage, strength is a powerful ally.
As far as a memory that will stay with him from high school, Scott said he'll never forget hearing the Pride of the Pack marching band as the team walked onto the Coyotes home field in Peoria for a Friday night home game.
San Diego went 7-1 in league play last season (7-4 overall), earning a share of its 12th PFL title. The Toreros will start 2022 on a seven-game winning streak to rebound from an 0-4 record in September.
The Toreros turned it around and persevered. Scott gives advice for either tough situations like that, or for some of those younger players that are working on their grind right now.
"To anyone who feels like it's getting too hard, like things are going opposite of how you want them to," Scott said. "Just remember, if it was easy, everyone would do it. Keep your head up and keep pushing."
