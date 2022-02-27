Senior Signing Spotlight: Leon Roberts
Staying focused on the goals, Roberts is bound for Mayville State
This is No. 16 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 278) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/27/22
Being the first college to offer a player can have its advantages. It tells the student-athlete that there is someone out there truly interested in having him play for a particular university. It also leaves a lasting impression.
Such was the case for Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts. The 6-foot, 200-pound secondary player was offered by Mayville State, an NAIA school in North Dakota, in July. Offers from Ottawa and Wisconsin-River Falls followed, but Roberts acted on the Mayville one and committed to the Comets last Wednesday and signed on Friday.
"They offered me before the season started, so that made me feel like they really wanted me," Roberts said in an e-mail interview. "I want to get out of my comfort zone and I think going to North Dakota will do that. Mayville is the best financial situation for my family and me. That's really important to us."
The game of football provided a focal point for Roberts during his high school years. It brought friends he was able to share a common bond with while also motivating him to improve in the classroom to be able to continue it in college.
"It gave me something to look forward to every year and it made me want to do better in my classes," Roberts said. "It's always felt like a family for me."
Nothing was given to Roberts either in his upbringing or on the field. His junior season was limited to just one game as the Phoenix Union District was on pause for most of 2020.
"I've had to deal with a lot of financial struggles during high school and sometimes that made it hard to stay focused on my goals," Roberts said. "Also, my freshman year, I wasn't a starter and didn't get much playing time. So, I had to work really hard in the offseason to earn my coach's trust."
Last season, Roberts was named a First Team All-4A Copper Sky selection at both defensive back and long snapper. He had 35 tackles, intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles, and recovered two fumbles. On the field, he's a versatile player with range.
Outside of football, Roberts is in his third year on the track team. His time of 25.98 in the 200-meters last year ranks among the Top 20 all-time for Carl Hayden.
It was a memorable 2021 season for the Falcons. Carl Hayden (6-4) posted its first winning record since 1996. Despite only getting one game the year before, third-year head coach Steven Arenas produced a breakthrough season and the team never lost consecutive games.
Carl Hayden is represented in the signing period as well. On Friday, Roberts and Braulio Tello (DT/FB) signed with Mayville State while Andrew Lopez (OL/DL) inked with New Mexico Military Institute.
Roberts was blessed not only to sign with a college, but to represent Carl Hayden.
"I feel like the program is in a much better place now than it was when I was a freshman," Roberts said. "It has done so much for me. I've had a lot of great coaches and teachers help me here and I feel like I want to make them proud. I also want to be an example for the underclassmen. I want to show that that if I can do it, they can too."
Mayville State went 2-9 in 2021, but finished with a resounding win over Iowa Wesleyan on Senior Day to close out the year. The Comets rushed for 350 yards in the victory. MSU plays in the North Star Athletic Association and had nine players from Arizona on its roster last year, including Roberto Lopez (a Carl Hayden graduate). Most of the nine players are freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class.
The relationship between Roberts and his Carl Hayden coaches won't stop once he's left the state.
"I just really want to thank my coaches," Roberts said. "I trust them so much and I know they will always be there for me even after I graduate high school."
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)
Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)