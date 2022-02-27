Senior Signing Spotlight: Leon Roberts

Staying focused on the goals, Roberts is bound for Mayville State

This is No. 16 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 278) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/27/22 Being the first college to offer a player can have its advantages. It tells the student-athlete that there is someone out there truly interested in having him play for a particular university. It also leaves a lasting impression. Such was the case for Carl Hayden cornerback Leon Roberts. The 6-foot, 200-pound secondary player was offered by Mayville State, an NAIA school in North Dakota, in July. Offers from Ottawa and Wisconsin-River Falls followed, but Roberts acted on the Mayville one and committed to the Comets last Wednesday and signed on Friday. "They offered me before the season started, so that made me feel like they really wanted me," Roberts said in an e-mail interview. "I want to get out of my comfort zone and I think going to North Dakota will do that. Mayville is the best financial situation for my family and me. That's really important to us."



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGxvdCBvZiBzdXBwb3J0IGZyb20gbXkgZmFtaWx5IGFu ZCBjb2FjaGVzLCBJIGFtIGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byBteSBkcmVhbSBvZiBwbGF5 aW5nIGNvbGxlZ2UgZm9vdGJhbGwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9tYXl2aWxsZV9GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWF5dmls bGVfRkI8L2E+IFRoYW5rIHlvdSB0byBhbGwgbXkgY29hY2hlcyBmb3Igc3Vw cG9ydGluZyBtZSB0aGUgbGFzdCBmb3VyIHllYXJzISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NIRmFsY29uc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDSEZhbGNvbnNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9zamFyZW5hc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNqYXJlbmFz XzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NQXJlbmFzV2lu Zz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUFyZW5hc1dpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaHJlZUZpdmU/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUaHJlZUZpdmU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hQZXJyb25lP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFBlcnJvbmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hMaXRlY2t5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaExpdGVja3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hsYXJzb25tc3U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNvYWNobGFyc29ubXN1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v eEJRNW5QVW1MUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hCUTVuUFVtTFE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTGVvbiBSb2JlcnRzIChATGVvblJvYmVydHMzMCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZW9uUm9iZXJ0czMwL3N0YXR1cy8x NDk2NTg0MDgwNjIzNzY3NTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1 YXJ5IDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The game of football provided a focal point for Roberts during his high school years. It brought friends he was able to share a common bond with while also motivating him to improve in the classroom to be able to continue it in college. "It gave me something to look forward to every year and it made me want to do better in my classes," Roberts said. "It's always felt like a family for me." Nothing was given to Roberts either in his upbringing or on the field. His junior season was limited to just one game as the Phoenix Union District was on pause for most of 2020. "I've had to deal with a lot of financial struggles during high school and sometimes that made it hard to stay focused on my goals," Roberts said. "Also, my freshman year, I wasn't a starter and didn't get much playing time. So, I had to work really hard in the offseason to earn my coach's trust." Last season, Roberts was named a First Team All-4A Copper Sky selection at both defensive back and long snapper. He had 35 tackles, intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles, and recovered two fumbles. On the field, he's a versatile player with range.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdoIHNjaG9vbCBmb290YmFsbCB1cCB0aW1lIGZvciBjb2xsZWdl IGZvb3RiYWxsLiDwn5OI8J+lt/Cfj748YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NIRmFsY29uc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDSEZh bGNvbnNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zamFy ZW5hc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNqYXJlbmFzXzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3RocmVlZml2ZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3RocmVlZml2ZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xuUEZ1RnBKYzAiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9MblBGdUZwSmMwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExlb24gUm9iZXJ0 cyAoQExlb25Sb2JlcnRzMzApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTGVvblJvYmVydHMzMC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MTE0MzUxODMzNjg3NjU0ND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outside of football, Roberts is in his third year on the track team. His time of 25.98 in the 200-meters last year ranks among the Top 20 all-time for Carl Hayden. It was a memorable 2021 season for the Falcons. Carl Hayden (6-4) posted its first winning record since 1996. Despite only getting one game the year before, third-year head coach Steven Arenas produced a breakthrough season and the team never lost consecutive games. Carl Hayden is represented in the signing period as well. On Friday, Roberts and Braulio Tello (DT/FB) signed with Mayville State while Andrew Lopez (OL/DL) inked with New Mexico Military Institute. Roberts was blessed not only to sign with a college, but to represent Carl Hayden. "I feel like the program is in a much better place now than it was when I was a freshman," Roberts said. "It has done so much for me. I've had a lot of great coaches and teachers help me here and I feel like I want to make them proud. I also want to be an example for the underclassmen. I want to show that that if I can do it, they can too."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaW5zIGFuZCBsb3NzZXMgd2lsbCBjb21lIGFuZCBnbywgYnV0IGEg Y29sbGVnZSBlZHVjYXRpb24gbGFzdHMgZm9yZXZlciEgSeKAmW0gc28gcHJv dWQgb2YgdGhlc2UgY2l0eSBib3lzISAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RocmVlRml2ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RocmVlRml2ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZhbGNvbnNGb3JldmVyP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRmFsY29uc0ZvcmV2ZXI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SRzcxNFRDN3psIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUkc3MTRUQzd6bDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdGV2ZW4gQXJlbmFz IChAc2phcmVuYXNfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Nq YXJlbmFzXy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5NzI3NTkzMjc4ODIxNTgwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK