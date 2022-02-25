 ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Nick Morrow
Senior Signing Spotlight: Nick Morrow

Photo Courtesy of Nick Morrow
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Flagstaff two-way athlete signs with Cal

This is No. 14 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 276) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/25/22

Following a strong junior year, but one that lacked in recruiting due to an extended dead period, the date of June 1 last summer was an important one for Nick Morrow. The Flagstaff defensive end/tight end worked out with nearby Northern Arizona on the first day that coaches could see recruits in person for more than a year due to the pandemic. Morrow got an offer from the Lumberjacks that day and over the next couple of months, offers from Baylor, California, and UNLV followed.

The offer from Cal on June 10 was his first from an FBS school. He took an unofficial visit to the Berkeley campus and committed to the Golden Bears in August, a week before his senior year with the Eagles began.

He's excited about making the move from the Pines to the Bay Area.

"Just getting to go out there and experience all the great things it has to offer," Morrow said in an e-mail interview.

Morrow was part of a 17-member signing class for Cal. The 6-8, 255-pounder was one of 11 that signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in December.

Morrow is an aggressive player that uses his length to create separation. He was a First Team All-4A Grand Canyon Region selection as a junior (as a defensive lineman). In that abbreviated, eight-game season, Morrow mainly blocked while on offense for 1,100-yard rusher Luis Jaramillo from the tight end position. Last season, the Eagles used him a little more in the passing game (16 catches, 266 yards, 3 TDs). His defensive numbers don't really do him justice because coaches had to account for Morrow and some teams opted to run their offense the other way. He's fast and athletic for that 6-8 height.

Morrow said he preferred playing defensive end early in his high school career, but in his senior year he leaned more towards the tight end position. Cal is recruiting him as an offensive lineman.

In addition to football, Morrow played varsity basketball and JV baseball while at FHS.

Perhaps the highlight game for him last season was a road contest at Thunderbird. Morrow pulled off a hat trick of sorts with a receiving touchdown, an interception returned for a TD and a blocked punt.

Morrow is a beast in the weight room. In addition to the experience he has in blocking from the tight end position, his strength is a plus.

"My squat is 500 pounds," Morrow said of his maxes. "My bench press is 350 pounds and my power lean is 315 pounds."

One highlight on the Cal football schedule this year is a trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame on Sept. 17. It will be the first meeting between the schools in 55 years. The Bears finished 5-7 last season (4-5 in the Pac-12) and will open at home against UC Davis on Sept. 3. Cal will hold its Pro Day on March 16 and begin spring football on April 6. The spring practices will finish on April 30 with a Spring Game played at Memorial Stadium and broadcast by the Pac-12 Network (1:30 p.m.). On the 2022 schedule, Cal misses Arizona State, but hosts Arizona on Sept. 24 for Homecoming.

