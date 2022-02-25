Senior Signing Spotlight: Nick Morrow

This is No. 14 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 276) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/25/22

Following a strong junior year, but one that lacked in recruiting due to an extended dead period, the date of June 1 last summer was an important one for Nick Morrow. The Flagstaff defensive end/tight end worked out with nearby Northern Arizona on the first day that coaches could see recruits in person for more than a year due to the pandemic. Morrow got an offer from the Lumberjacks that day and over the next couple of months, offers from Baylor, California, and UNLV followed.

The offer from Cal on June 10 was his first from an FBS school. He took an unofficial visit to the Berkeley campus and committed to the Golden Bears in August, a week before his senior year with the Eagles began.

He's excited about making the move from the Pines to the Bay Area.

"Just getting to go out there and experience all the great things it has to offer," Morrow said in an e-mail interview.

Morrow was part of a 17-member signing class for Cal. The 6-8, 255-pounder was one of 11 that signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period in December.