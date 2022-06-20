Senior Spotlight from Section 7 Basketball Tournament

During Father’s Day weekend, more than 500 college basketball coaches from all levels descended upon State Farm Stadium to attend the Section 7 basketball tournament. Two-hundred and twenty-nine programs from 12 states played in 16 different brackets to crown some of the best teams in the Western United States. While the goal for each team was to win the bracket it was placed in, for the players it was to also improve their recruiting stock prior to the school year starting. The incoming senior class of 2023 has had a harder time with their recruiting than previous classes. With the extra year college athletes got due to Covid and the wildness that is the transfer portal, less schools are putting an emphasis on their recruiting classes being filled by high school athletes. While the 2023 class is on the slow path of getting back to normal, schools cannot rely on an extra year or the transfer portal to be a sustainable recruiting practice. That is why events like Section 7 are a great opportunity for senior players to showcase their talents. Below is a list of under recruited 2023 basketball players here in Arizona. These players have flashed skills and play styles that can translate to the college game in a positive way. These players also get the job done in the classroom and understand the importance of being a student first and an athlete second.

Tru Washington, 6'4 Shooting Guard, Mountain Pointe

2021-22 Stats: 21.4 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game Awards/Accomplishments: Conference offensive player of the year; Region player of the year; Region offensive player of the year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHJlbWVtYmVyIHdlIHNhaWQgaXQg8J+PgCAyMDIzIFRSVSBX QVNISU5HVE9OIPCfj4YgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 YXNoaW5ndG9uX3RydT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ad2FzaGluZ3Rv bl90cnU8L2E+IGlzIGEgRklWRSBTVEFSIG9uIGJvdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cmlnb25pczMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkB0cmlnb25pczMwPC9hPiBhbmQgbXkgYm9vay4g4q2Q4q2Q4q2Q4q2Q 4q2QIHByb3ZlZCBpdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nl Y3Rpb243QXo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNlY3Rpb243QXo8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SZXNwZWN0 P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmVzcGVjdDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmVhQ29kZXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQGFyZWFjb2Rl cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hcmVhY29kZXMvc3Rh dHVzLzE1Mzg0NTg4NjczNTIyMzE5MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tru Washington is a nationally known prospect currently ranked No. 79 by Rivals and is a consensus top 100 recruit by multiple outlets. Washington’s performance in the past month has set the high school basketball world abuzz. At the beginning of June, Washington competed in the highly respected Pangos All-American Camp and walked away with MVP honors from the event. Over the weekend while competing in the Section 7 tournament, Washington helped lead the Mountain Pointe Pride to a 2-2 record in the tournament’s toughest bracket with both losses coming in the final seconds. Washington’s performance since competing last season at Section 7 with the Pride has been that of a five star prospect. Entering the 2022-23 season, Washington’s ranking is all but certain to make a jump. By the end of his senior season, anything other than a five star ranking will be shocking considering what Washington projects to bring to a program at the next level. But his nephew and projected first round NBA draft pick TyTy Washington went through the same process his senior year. In June of 2020, TyTy was ranked 102 by Rivals in the class of 2021. By signing day, he was a five star ranked number 15. Tru is one of the best players in the country and his ranking should reflect that.

Kevin Patton Jr., 6'8 Small Forward, Mountain Pointe

2021-22 Stats: 19.4 points per game, 2.5 steals per game, 4 blocks per game Awards/Accomplishments: All-Conference first team; Region player of the year; 4.2 GPA. Hudl Highlights

After transferring from Maricopa, the question was how quickly would Patton gel with his new teammates at Mountain Pointe. By the end of game one at Section 7, the answer was proven to be very fast. Patton and Mountain Pointe cruised to a 37 point victory and the high flying wing picked up an offer to Washington State shortly after the game. That offer brought his total to four with Northern Arizona, Rice, and Santa Clara also chasing after the coveted forward. Patton’s offer to a Pac-12 school should not be his last big time offer. When observing Patton’s game, his shot blocking ability and length while guarding on the perimeter are quickly noticed defensively. While on the offensive side his ability to get to the rim and finish through contact and to stretch out a defense with his shooting touch from beyond the three point line make him a player that can be very successful at the next level.

Ky Green, 6'6 Small Forward, Liberty

2021-22 Stats: 17 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 2 blocks per game Awards/Accomplishments: All-Region first team; 3.0 GPA

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LWSBHUkVFTiBDQUxMRUQgR0FNRSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaWJlcnR5TGlvbnNNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QExpYmVydHlMaW9uc01CQjwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgbGF0ZSBnYW1lIGhl cm9pY3MuIEEgMjQtNiBydW4gdG8gc3RlYWwgdGhlIHZpY3RvcnkhIDY3LTY2 IHRoZSBMaW9ucyB3aXRoIGEgSFVHRSBXSU4hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9pa3BBYjBwY3FhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWtwQWIwcGNxYTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNvYiBTZWxpZ2Eg8J+HtfCfh7fwn6aaIChAamFj b2Jfc2VsaWdhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phY29i X3NlbGlnYS9zdGF0dXMvMTUzODIyODE4NDYyMDk5MDQ2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ky Green, after transferring from a prep school to Liberty, has been able to fully use his game the way he wants to. In the high scoring Liberty offense, Green has been able to flash his ability to score at all three levels in a system that is fast paced. The constant pressure Green and Liberty play with as they press all game long allows for Green to attack in transition after forcing multiple turnovers. Whether it be at the rim or on the perimeter, Green can give a program an impact player just like his older brother Josh who’s currently in the NBA playing with the Dallas Mavericks. While at Section 7, Green was able to show his winning instinct by driving into the paint and finishing through contact with a game winning layup against Campolindo. With how raw his potential is, he could be a player that could take a step this season and improve even more once he steps on a campus.

Carter Gittens, 6’5 Shooting Guard/Small Forward, Sunrise Mountain

2021-22 Stats: 20 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 53% shooting. Awards/Accomplishments: All-Conference first team; All-Region first team; 3.7 GPA Hudl Highlights

Carter Gittens is in the upper echelon of 2023 recruits in Arizona. Defensively, Gittens is a player who can guard 1-5 and offensively has the ability to take over a game with his attacking style of getting to the rim and drawing contact as well as ability to shoot both the mid range and the three pointer efficiently. Gittens has been talking with UC San Diego, Rider, Grand Canyon, and Georgia State but hasn’t picked up an offer from those schools yet. Gittens is a Division I caliber player who can contribute to a program from day one. His all around game helped lead Sunrise Mountain to their best record since the 2014-15 season. Nightly in the toughest region not just in the 5A conference but arguably in the state he was able to showcase his ability. Gittens will be in the conversation for 5A conference player of the year and will statistically be a player who is expected to take a bigger jump.

Ben Egbo, 6'4 Guard, Perry

Ben Egbo is a player that’ll be a steal for whichever program he ends up at. The senior guard picked up his first Division 1 offer prior to Section 7 from Bethune-Cookman. As a defender, Egbo is physical and is talented at the point of attack. In transition he has flashes of great athleticism with his ability to score and finish at the rim. A solid shooter from the perimeter who does get passive and is willing to make the extra pass instead of settling for a shot isn’t comfortable with. He’s a selfless player as observed by his leadership on the court and the way he helps set up his fellow star senior Cody Williams and sophomore phenom Koa Peat. When he does shoot and does take over scoring wise, he’s a player that can score on any defender and can lead any team in the state.

Arman Madi, 6’7 Small Forward, Brophy College Prep

Awards/Accomplishments: 3.9 GPA

Madi will be successful at any program he ends up at. The 6’6 forward has offers from Nevada, Portland, Portland State, and Eastern Michigan. His athleticism allows him to impact the game on both sides of the court. He also has one of the most consistent shots in Arizona from both the mid range and three point line. Madi will be a good player on a mid-major to high-major program.

Other Top Performers

Isaiah Kai, 6’2 Combo Guard, Campo Verde; 4.2 GPA Andrew Camacho, 6’2 Combo Guard, Peoria; 4.0 GPA Ashton Reese, 6’6 Shooting Guard, Pinnacle; 3.5 GPA Caden Hunter, 6’5 Power Forward, Liberty; 3.9 GPA Aadem Isai, 6’1 Guard, Valley Vista; 4.6 GPA Emery Young, 6’5 Small Forward, Centennial; 3.5 GPA

