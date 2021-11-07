Sideline Sightings ASU vs USC 11.6.21

With all the uncertainty that is surrounding Arizona State’s current recruiting class, it is nice to see some locals at the games and interested in helping ASU’s football program. This article will mostly be about the key local players I spotted on the sideline and how/if they could possibly help ASU in the future. I know that things are lookin bad, but it's nice to see that the in state talent is still highly interested. This week was a little lighter on local talent, but there was a lot of out of state talent so it was a nice balance.

22’s

Lets start with Tucson Salpointe flamethrower Treyson Bourguet, who is one of the most talented QBs in the class. He throws well to all three levels and has continued showcasing himself as a threat (ability to run) lately. He is a pro-style passer that has a high on field IQ and goes through progressions well. He currently has 17 TDs and only 2 INTs on the season. I like how he fits ASUs offense. Mountain Pointe ATH Willie Tucker Jr showed up on the sidelines this week. This intrigues me. Mountain Pointe is notorious for its D1 level athletes. Tucker fits that bill and I know that the knock is going to be that he is a little smallish AND stats are an issue. To be fair, his first year was the Covid year and Mountain Pointe was a school that struggled to get off the ground. THEN he transferred to Williams Field THEN out of state to go back to California THEN came back and was penalized by the AIA (Arizonas governing body for prep sports). The talents there, but yes we need to see it. I think he could easily walk on at an FCS school and be successful. It’d be more difficult at ASU, obviously.

23’s

Saguaro RB Robert Moore was hanging out on the sidelines and he has clearly taken the weight room seriously and looks like he could suit up tomorrow. He could be a solid between the tackles RB that gets you 3-6 yards a carry, and breaks the occasional long run. But like I said last time, before I just slot him in I would like to see him in competition. Highland OL Caleb Lomu was back on the sidelines for the second game in a row. This time he brought his parents. You know interest is serious when you want to introduce the parents. Lomu is a confirmed 6’5 260 with a frame that is ready and capable to hold more. This is definitely a player to be excited about. He is one of the best OL prospects in his class in Arizona. He has good balance and is aggressive and athletic! Also he did a solid job competing against nationally recognized defensive fronts from Hamilton, Chandler and Basha the last 3 weeks. A linebacker from Mountain Pointe was spotted at the game. Gary Tucker is 6’0 and looks like he’ll hit 6’1. He’s an aggressive OLB/DE in Mountain Pointe's system. He is part of the same situation mentioned above (See ‘22 Willie Tucker). Tucker has to get time on the field and get film. If he can get twitchier and faster in this off season I think maybe he could slide to nickel? Just cause I know ASU isn’t bringing in a smaller LB. A pair of long athletic players from nationally-ranked Chandler Hamilton’s ridiculously talented ‘23 class showed up! WR Tre Spivey is 6’3 and looks like he's getting close to 6’4. A natural hands catcher that can go up and get it with anybody, and he’s a very aggressive blocker on run plays. He has a ton of upside and is improving his route running every year. He is second on the team in receiving TDs with 5 and only has 215 yards on 15 catches. BUT the ball is spread pretty evenly between receivers 2-5. Spivey should be the 1 or 2 his senior year. DB Genesis Smith was taking in the game at Frank Kush Field. The rangy safety goes a healthy 6’3 and has progressed very well over the last two years. He does a great job baiting, and has an amazing first step in pursuit of the ball carrier from his safety position it seems like two steps gets him to the LOS. He also tracks the ball in the air really well which explains him being tied for the team lead with 3 int’s. This is my third year watching smith. He’s not just one of the top safeties in the class. He’s one of the top DBs in the class.





24s

Super talented WR Legend Bernard was hanging out on the sidelines with his teammates. Debatably the best receiver in his class, Bernard is getting reps wherever they can find a place to put him. Wide receiver, defensive back or special teams. He is an exciting prospect that does a great job making plays. He will make his presence felt next year.

25s

Hamilton burner Kobie McGill was present for the game. This kid can flat out fly. I was told that he had 11-second 100-meter times when he stepped on Hamilton’s campus. I CANT confirm that, but I've seen him on the field moving and he looks about as fast Quaron Adams was as a freshmen (I saw both play as freshmen). McGill is right there and I hope they are patient with his development because sometimes it takes a minute to harness and figure out how to use that speed. I think he’s more receiver than RB. I’d like him to work on his concentration.

Grad Transfer: The Fox

Rumored to have spent time at Marist College (home of the Red Foxes), the Fox is a prospect that fully put its elusivity on display and showed some serious bounce. I like the Fox as an outside receiver or with the twitch shown on Saturday night, maybe a cover corner. Either side of the ball looks like the Fox could make easy work outta them 50/50’s. Hopefully , the Fox makes a decision since we're losing some guys in the secondary.

