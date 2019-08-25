ArizonaVarsity's Alec Simpson will be hitting high school sidelines this year, looking for standout performers on the gridiron. Alec is a former D1 recruit, who played football at University of Nevada before hanging up his cleats and pursuing the remainder of his education at Arizona State. You can follow Alec on Twitter HERE. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Simpson's Standouts: Pinnacle at Perry

JD Johnson (Ralph Amsden)

On 8/23, Alec Simpson took in the first half of the matchup of Pinnacle and Perry, who split last years two meetings, with the Pumas getting a big win in the 6A semifinals. This time, Pinnacle dominated the second half to give the Pioneers a 39-14 win on the road. Here are Alec Simpson's standouts:

Chubba Purdy, Perry QB

Chubba Purdy (Ralph Amsden)

What we as a staff saw from Chubba Purdy is he that is clearly a dual-threat guy, and he put both skillsets on display by escaping the rush, and throwing across his body to Jorden Young for a 40-yard gain in the second quarter. Even though Perry came out with the loss, keep an eye on the Louisville commit to have a bigtime senior season.

Incredible 40 Yard cross the field throw here by #Louisville QB commit ⁦⁦@chubbapurdy⁩ to ⁦@JordenYoung230⁩ late in the second quarter. At half score Perry-14 Pinnacle-18. ⁦@AZHSFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/o3Ehs59G1S — Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5) August 24, 2019

Zavier James, Perry WR

Zavier James (Ralph Amsden)

Zavier James' athletic ability really stood out on Friday night. He was able to highpoint a few balls and make some big catches. He also showed solid route running ability. At 6-2, the 2020 receiver could give Purdy a reliable option for 50/50 balls.

Jorden Young, Perry ATH

Jorden Young (Ralph Amsden)

Jorden Young really impressed me last night with his shiftiness and quickness, as well as with his ability to catch the football. At 5-8, he is a smaller receiver, but makes up for it with how shifty he is, and with his ball skills.

Jackson Ford, Perry LB

Jackson Ford (Ralph Amsden)

Jackson Ford for me personally really proved himself last night and put himself in the conversation for one of the top linebackers in the state of Arizona. He was a true sideline to sideline player, and his willingness to sacrifice his body to shoot gaps and make plays definitely stood out. Keep an eye on the Princeton linebacker commit this season.

Andrei Mayberry, Perry DB

Andrei Mayberry (Ralph Amsden)

Andrei Mayberry was a player that definitely entered my radar after watching him last night. Very aggressive player with good size for a safety, and he flies to the football on a consistent basis.

JD Johnson, Pinnacle QB

Michigan commit JD Johnson really came into his own at the end of the first half, using his legs to keep Perry's defense honest, and ultimately proved why he’s one of the best QBs in the country. Expect his connection to his receivers like Cade Horton, who is dangerous running slants, to continue to blossom throughout the season.

Marcus Libman, Pinnacle WR

Marcus Libman (Ralph Amsden)

Marcus Libman is a true Power 5 talent. He proved that last night against a solid Perry defense. His playmaking ability is there and Marcus’s route running really caught my eye. Expect a big time senior year from the Pinnacle wide receiver.

Matt Goodlow, Pinnacle RB

Matt Goodlow (Ralph Amsden)

Matt Goodlow really caught my attention with his first few runs of the game. He is a very physical runner, and on top of that his combination of size and agility while coming off an injury was eye-popping.

Sam Terpstra, Pinnacle LB

Sam Terpstra (Ralph Amsden)