ArizonaVarsity's Alec Simpson will be hitting high school sidelines this year, looking for standout performers on the gridiron. Alec is a former D1 recruit, who played football at University of Nevada before hanging up his cleats and pursuing the remainder of his education at Arizona State.

On 8/30, Alec Simpson went to Mountain Pointe and watched Pinnacle shut out the Pride, 40-0. Here are Alec Simpson's standouts:

Cade Horton (Alec Simpson)

Resi Shenk, Mountain Pointe RB

Watching Resi Shank on Friday night during their game against Pinnacle I saw some flashes of a very talented player. He's a very shifty back, and had some solid break away runs against a talented Pinnacle team. Mind you this is Resi’s first season playing RB, as he played linebacker last season. Keep an eye on Resi Shank to have an impressive senior season despite the loss to Pinnacle.

Great throw here by #Michigan QB Commit @jd10johnson to Pinnacle 2020 WR @marcuslibman for the score. Pinnacle up 7-0 over Mountain Pointe. @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/0slO1QylO3 — Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5) August 31, 2019

Marcus Libman, Pinnacle WR

Marcus Libman proved once again that he's a playmaker. In a blowout win against Mountain Pointe, Libman had 8 receptions for 124 yards and a TD. I'm excited to watch Marcus’s offer list continue to climb throughout his senior year.

Kenji Roland, Pinnacle RB

Watching Kenji Roland made me realize Pinnacle has two solid running backs, with Matt Goodlow also in the backfield. Kenji is a very solid option with his quickness and playmaking ability. He had a solid touchdown run Friday night at Pinnacle that really caught my attention.

Cade Horton, Pinnacle WR

With Cade Horton the word “grit” immediately comes to mind. He's a fast receiver with 4.5 40 speed, and shows that in his route running. When I watch Horton, I can also see how great of a blocker he really is- when the ball isn't in his hands he makes sure he's taking care of business as a blocker. He possesses great ball skills, which he proved on with 3 catches for 44 yards and a TD.

Rashion (Chunka) Hodge, Mountain Pointe LB

Rashion Hodge proved to me Friday that he is a Division 1 talent. I watched him against one of the best offenses in the state of Arizona, and he managed 7 tackles, 3 of them for a loss, and caused a fumble. Rashion is a very athletic linebacker, and makes a lot of plays. When Hodge makes his tackles, he doesn't just bring them down, he pushes his opponents back.

B.J. Washington, Mountain Pointe DB

Zach Hay, Mountain Pointe LB

Zach Hay showed Friday night against a star-studded Pinnacle team that he can make plays. Hay had 13 total tackles, including 3 for a loss. He is a very aggressive player, and his size at 6’3 215 pounds is certainly intriguing as a 2021 prospect.

Alonzo Maya, Pinnacle LB

Alonzo Maya was firing on all cylinders on Friday night. He had two interceptions, one of which he took to the house. His ability to drop into coverage and make plays was something that stood out.

Mac Franklin, Pinnacle LB

Mac Franklin (@mac_franklin13) is an OLB at Pinnacle, and he’s ready to take what he learned from guys like Amelec Juntunen and make a big impact as a senior. pic.twitter.com/nFYRfu14mc — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) February 11, 2019

Mac Franklin at the linebacker position has been very productive the last two weeks. Against Mountain Pointe, Franklin had 10 total tackles and registered a sack fro the second straight game. He definitely has great playmaking ability, and is always swarming around the football. His size is intriguing at 6’2 and 200 pounds, which is solid height for an LB, and gives him that frame to add weight at the next level.

Sam Terpstra, Pinnacle LB