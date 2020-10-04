ArizonaVarsity - Six Things I Learned in Queen Creek's 35-28 Win vs Perry

Six Things I Learned in Queen Creek's 35-28 Win vs Perry
1. If anyone was/is worried about who is replacing the Purdy brothers at Perry, let me ease your concern: Dane White is the real deal. The Pumas are in good hands under center. White was impressive in the first post-Purdy game.
2. Trey Reynolds and Colby Garvin, who each scored a pair of touchdowns on Friday, give Queen Creek two weapons that opposing teams will have trouble defending. In Reynolds’ case, it just feels like when he enters the backfield in short-yardage situations, everyone in the stadium expects him to get the ball and yet he still converts.
“As a play caller, one thing I’m trying to get better at is not focusing on calling plays for plays but calling plays for players,” Germaine said. “Especially when we get inside the red zone, I want to identify our best players and try to design some things to get them the ball.”
3. Kudos to the AIA, school administrators, coaches, players, and others for their efforts in making Friday’s gameday environment as close to normal as possible. Yes, attendees has to mask up, stadium capacity and concessions were limited, and locker rooms were unavailable for both teams at halftime and the visiting team throughout. Still, music played during warmups as usual and halftime performances by the band and cheer were as we're accustomed.
4. The Bulldogs are honoring deceased teammate Hunter Vindiola by wearing his number on their helmets and on the sleeve of their base-layer compression shirts. #HustleforHunter
@QC_football honoring #Hunter #RIP72 #HustleForHunter pic.twitter.com/VxQ0lzf6KB— Andy Silvas Photo (@PhotoSilvas) October 3, 2020
5. Junior running backs Larry Royal and Payton Barlow were better than I thought, showing the speed and athleticism to take it to the house from anywhere on the field, including multiple times, if necessary.
Royal broke loose for a 70-yd touchdown run, but it was nullified on a penalty. Barlow had a 19-yd touchdown run called back only to score on the very next play from 29 yards out, following the 10-yard penalty.
“We just stayed true to what our identity is and kept running the ball,” Brown said. “Larry made some great plays, Barlow ran his (tail) off, and Casey made some nice plays too.”
🏈 @BarlowPayton runs for 13 yds on 1st down. Next play he scores from 19 yds but QC called for holding. 1&20. No problem, he scores this time from 29 yds on a run.— Andrew Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda) October 3, 2020
6. I knew the Bulldogs were starting two sophomores – center Brody Curtis and guard Griffin Schureman – on the offensive line. I didn’t know how well both would perform in their varsity debuts. Germaine said he was “really proud of that unit” for its protection of Brown and credited it for the success in the running game.
“I think it’s just building that confidence,” answered two-way lineman and Arizona State commit Isaia Glass, when asked how he helped get the younger guys up to speed. “They’re young – sophomores – (it is) their first time in a varsity game. The season is a marathon, not a sprint, and (Friday night) was a good game to get our chemistry right and keep things rolling from here.”