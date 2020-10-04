ArizonaVarsity - Six Things I Learned in Queen Creek's 35-28 Win vs Perry

1. If anyone was/is worried about who is replacing the Purdy brothers at Perry, let me ease your concern: Dane White is the real deal. The Pumas are in good hands under center. White was impressive in the first post-Purdy game.

2. Trey Reynolds and Colby Garvin, who each scored a pair of touchdowns on Friday, give Queen Creek two weapons that opposing teams will have trouble defending. In Reynolds’ case, it just feels like when he enters the backfield in short-yardage situations, everyone in the stadium expects him to get the ball and yet he still converts.

“As a play caller, one thing I’m trying to get better at is not focusing on calling plays for plays but calling plays for players,” Germaine said. “Especially when we get inside the red zone, I want to identify our best players and try to design some things to get them the ball.”

3. Kudos to the AIA, school administrators, coaches, players, and others for their efforts in making Friday’s gameday environment as close to normal as possible. Yes, attendees has to mask up, stadium capacity and concessions were limited, and locker rooms were unavailable for both teams at halftime and the visiting team throughout. Still, music played during warmups as usual and halftime performances by the band and cheer were as we're accustomed.

4. The Bulldogs are honoring deceased teammate Hunter Vindiola by wearing his number on their helmets and on the sleeve of their base-layer compression shirts. #HustleforHunter