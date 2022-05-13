Southern Az Showcase recap

Made the trip to Tucson for the Southern Arizona showcase. I wasn't surprised at the amount of talent I saw. I was actually surprised at how little "media" I saw out there. Now I kind of understand why the kids, coaches, and programs have a little "chip" on their shoulders. I'm glad that I made the trip. I got a burrito from one of my favorite spots in Tucson Nico's. If you're ever in the area I highly suggest you stop by. Anyways there was a lot of talent out there so let's talk about it.

Sa'Kylee Woodard '24 OL 6'3 and tough. Really understands leverage, and has a good work ethic always looking to sharpen his technique.

Jordan Thomas '23 RB has some nice speed, and good hands catching passes outta the backfield.

Marana Mountain View

Meeberibari "Stevie" Mene- Bie '24 ATH Talented DB that can make plays with his athleticism. Also plays WR, but could shift to RB which might be a better fit.

Sabino

Savaugn Berryhill '24 WR great hands, runs his middle of the field routes really well, and does a nice job catching the ball in traffic.

Cameron Hackworth '24 QB/ATH speedy dual threat that has a nice arm and does well throwing on the move.

Deshawn Ingram '24 WR/LB Good catch radius with good hands. Not afraid of contact and flips to play LB, but I think he'd be a really good safety.

Mica Mountain

Kaspon Colbert '23 Edge 6'2+ really athletic and has good upfield speed. Also plays basketball and runs track.

Kason Colbert '24 LB has good feet and did well in some short pass coverage could be a walk up to the line guy. Solid build, and has zero problem with collisions.

Cienega

Keona Wilhite '24 Edge aggressive, and uses his hands well when engaged. 6'5+ and looks good.