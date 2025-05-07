Spring Ball Interview: Cactus Shadows HC/QB Duo Chris and Donivan Dixon

Cactus Shadows took the Arizona high school season by storm last year by averaging 44 points per game, taking 5A juggernauts Desert Mountain, Higley, and ALA Gilbert North to the brink, and beating Notre Dame for the first time since the school's undefeated 2006 run under Chad DeGrenier.

What makes this team unique is that head coach Chris Dixon runs the offense through his son Donivan, and the team has improved each of the last three seasons to the point of winning their first playoff game since 2017 at the end of last season.

