ArizonaVarsity - State Champion ALA-Queen Creek Knows What to Expect from Opponents, Itself

The American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek football team won the 2019 3A State Championship with a senior-laden roster in what was the Patriots’ final season as a member of that division. Now a member of the 4A Division, and in a region with defending champion Mesquite, the Patriots know what to expect.

Know Your Enemy

The Patriots know as the 3A champ from a year ago, leveling up to 4A makes the target on them a little bigger. “We have talked about every week that we play, (an opponent) in 4A wants to show us that maybe we don’t belong (in this division) or [they want to] put their mark on us,” ALA-Queen Creek head coach Rich Edwards told ArizonaVarsity.com before a recent practice. In addition to Mesquite and ALA-QC, the 4A Desert Sky Region includes 2019 playoff qualifier Marcos de Niza, Seton Catholic, and Benjamin Franklin, the 2019 3A State Runner-up and the Patriots’ biggest rival, whose campus is within five miles of ALA-QC. “Coming up from 3A to 4A will provide a unique challenge because it puts a target on our backs for every team on our schedule and every team in the division,” said sophomore Ryan Meza, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback who started every game as a freshman. “Every team is going to give us its best shot to try to send home the defending champs and show that we don’t belong in this new division.”

Know Thyself

If there is one of very few positives to come as a result of COVID-19, ALA-QC believes it found it. The Patriots expect to be void of complacency due, in part, to the pandemic. “I’m not worried about any hangover from the championship,” said Edwards, who was the 3A Central Region Coach of the Year last season. “First, because we are moving up and we are a little humbled by that, and because COVID-19 has really narrowed our focus. We are not taking anything for granted because of the pandemic, like a returning state championship team might if not for this experience.” Since becoming a member of the Arizona Interscholastic Association in 2014, ALA-QC has reached the state playoffs every year except 2018, when it was suspended from the postseason despite an 8 – 2 record. It won the 3A State Championship in 2016 and again last season. The goal remains the same in a new division. “The bottom line is we have to worry about ourselves,” Edwards said. “Our expectations haven’t changed, moving from 3A to 4A. We expect to be competitive, to be in playoffs, and we expect to make a run.” Added Meza: “We expect to show the whole division that we have come to stay, and that we can compete with any team that steps on the field with (us).”

Young, Inexperienced and Talented

Defensive end Micah Ferrin (6-foot-5, 225) would qualify as an outlier on a dot plot as the lone returning senior starter. Meza is another returning starter. With so many players graduated from last year’s team, the 2020 Patriots will be young and inexperienced but talented. The open starting spots will be filled by mostly sophomores and juniors, including junior safety Brett Wettstein (6-foot-1, 185), junior receiver Elijah Peters (5-foot-10, 165), and junior quarterback Logan Hubler (6-foot-1, 155), who entered the ALA-QC program with loads of potential and waited his turn to be the starter. Middle linebacker Carlton Gutherie and two-way lineman Austin Yost are a couple of seniors poised to break the starting lineup. Edwards called both players “workhorses in the weight room” during the summer. Edwards knows there will be mistakes, but he believes his team is looking forward to living up to the expectations that have been established considering the program’s past success. Ferrin, a 3A All-Conference First Team selection a year ago, finished second on the team with 100 tackles in 2019, including an astounding 29 TFL and 13 sacks. He is the unquestioned leader of this edition of the Patriots’ football team. “Effort can get you playing time,” Ferrin answered, when asked what message he wants to give to the younger players. “If you can show coach you want to play and you put in the work, you (will) see the field.” Meza likes what he sees, so far, and is anxious to share his experience with the new starters. “We practice extremely hard because we are such a different team than last year,” said Meza, who had 68 tackles and three interceptions in his first varsity season. “We are so electric and need to come together and utilize all of our young talent if we expect to compete (at) this new level. “Having the opportunity to start throughout the whole season last year, make a real impact, and earn respect from my teammates was the best experience I’ve had so far,” he added. “It has allowed me to go from the one getting taught everything last season to being able to teach all these new players all the things I wish I knew coming into (my freshman) season.” It is evident that Meza, even though just a sophomore, is growing into a leadership role on and off the field, and Edwards has taken notice. “(Ryan) has been focused and really stepped his game up and I think that comes with maturity,” Edwards said. “He’s going to be a big-time player for us. He has a passion for football, he knows the game, he’s getting bigger and stronger, and he’s the fastest guy on the team.”

‘23 DB R Meza loves the way winning tastes.. He wants another ring.. He killed it in the off season camp circuits.. He wants to prove that he’s one of the premier island boys in class loaded with them.. 3 INTs last year helps.. He wants to go 2Way, and he’ll get that chance.. pic.twitter.com/8FIsG1HLMy — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) September 15, 2020

Q & A

How excited are you to get the players on the field and out of quarantine after COVID-19? “Our kids are doing what we’ve asked with more energy and excitement than in years past because they were cooped up. There was a real threat of not having a season, so I think they’re a little more appreciative and grateful that they can play.” – Rich Edwards, Head Coach What are you most looking forward to as the season gets closer to starting? “I’m looking forward to playing alongside my teammates, having fun, and going out on the field and showing everyone that I should be one of the top receivers in the state.” – Elijah Peters, Wide Receiver As one of several new starters this season, what did you learn from last season’s team that will benefit you in 2020? “Last year’s team was so smart in the classroom and it reflected on the field. The biggest thing I can learn from them is to make sure I know what I’m doing and then be able to count on the guy standing next to me.” – Brett Wettstein, Strong Safety What will allow your team to have success on Friday nights? “If the players will listen, will let us coach them, and do what we ask them to do, they have the talent – even as young as we are – to compete with anybody in 4A. I believe that. – Edwards

Plans for Fans



As is the new reality for all of us during these times of COVID-19, all plans will remain fluid for likely the remainder of the season. According to Edwards, only family of visiting players will be allowed entrance to games plus 600 Patriots’ fans per home date. Contact the school for further information. Click here to view the Patriots 2020 schedule.