ArizonaVarsity - Streams & Memes with Jordan Hamm (Ep. 4): Building the Perfect Fictional QB

There's no one way to create an awesome fictional quarterback, and we've seen plenty of boisterous playmakers to understated studs in movies and TV shows. So what if you could build your own Franken-QB from your favorite on-screen passer? Zach Alvira, Eric Newman, Chilly and Jordan Hamm take on that challenge by drafting attributes and skills from the best movie and TV quarterbacks to grace the screen.