ArizonaVarsity - Streams & Memes with Jordan Hamm (Ep 5): Revisiting Survivor w/ Jared Cohen

It swept the nation in the early 2000s, and Survivor's notoriety has seen an upswing thanks to a span without sports in 2020. Both Jordan Hamm and Jared Cohen have revisited the show to fill their free time, and Jeff Probst is also the perfect motivator during the at-home workout. These members of #TeamAZV break down the first 10 seasons of Survivor on this episode of Streams and Memes.