Summer Interview: Cesar Chavez Head Coach Chandler Hovik

Cesar Chavez is ready for a new region, and will be led by a physical, fun QB in 2027 Mason Penrod. What does Champions alum Chandler Hovik see out of his team so far in this spring/summer practice session ahead of year 2 at the helm? How have the eight sophomores that started last year progressed? Is Tyes Graves ready to lead this defense? Coach Hovik answers all those questions and more in his interview with Adam Beadle.

Cesar Chaves Head Coach Chandler Hovik

