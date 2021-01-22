ArizonaVarsity - Sunnyslope basketball embracing 'next-man-up mentality'

Walking out of the St. Mary's Catholic High School gym with a 59-51 victory on Wednesday, the Sunnyslope Vikings boy's basketball team showed it was one of the top teams in the AIA 6A conference.

Even without star center Carson Basham in the lineup, a hard-fought win over the Knights proved the rest of the Vikings are capable of exciting and effective basketball.

The Pepperdine University-bound Basham transferred to play for AZ Compass Prep in the independent Grind Session before the AIA season began. He would have immediately been one of the top players in 6A and added more size to the already-tall group of forwards for the Vikings.

“Losing Carson was a big one, but we told our guys, 'We're more than one guy,’” said coach Ray Portela, "Nothing bad about Carson. He's a great kid. I love him. I always will. But we got some other guys on this team who are pretty stinkin' talented."

Players have had to adjust to new roles quickly, but at least for one game against one of the state's top teams, the current formula is working.

"It's a next-man-up mentality," Portela said. "You never know when your number is going to be called."