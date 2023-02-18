From here on out, it’s traditional playoff brackets for boys basketball. The 4A-6A games all tipped at the same time Thursday: Feb. 16: 5A Playoffs first round #11 Sunrise Mountain 79, #6 Central 53

Sunrise Mountain senior forward Carter Gittens goes up for a layup Feb. 16 against Central senior forward Raymond Johnson. ((Courtesy Sunrise Mountain Boys Basketball))

THE STAKES Pretty easy from here on out. Win and your team gets to continue its season and compete for a gold ball. This was also one of those interesting matchups between a team that made the Open bracket, lost in the first round and dropped backed down (Central) and a team that had Open hopes entering the season only to see them derailed by early season injuries (Sunrise Mountain). THE SCENE The crowd might not have been 50-50 split, but it felt it was, since the visiting Mustangs were in control from the word go, leading 25-11 after the first quarter and only building from there. Central did not have much to cheer about. And to be fair, the purple ponies took up one section of the gym.

Sunrise Mountain freshman point guard Marcus Murray dribbles up the court against Central furing a Feb. 16 playoff game.

PLAYER OF THE GAME Sunrise Mountain senior Carter Gittens turned what looked like an intriguing matchup of wings/posts with Central senior Raymond Johnson into a personal showcase. Gittens erupted for 32 points in a hyper-efficient way (11-16 shooting, 5-8 from 3). The Bobcats’ only way to cope with Gittens was to send him to the foul line (5-11). Plus, he punished Central for sending help with 5 assists, often to a three-point shooter. PLAY OF THE NIGHT Again it was Gittens. After scoring a layup on a pretty high-low feed that transitioned into a give and go from senior forward Dalton Graham (who led Sunrise Mountain with 8 rebounds and 4 assists), Gittens ended the first half scoring with a two-handed dunk in the open court. That gave the Mustangs a 48-24 lead, and emphatically stated that this game was over.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2Vz dFZhbGxleVByZXBzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jV2VzdFZhbGxleVByZXBzPC9hPjxicj41QSBib3lzIGJhc2tldGJhbGwg Zmlyc3Qgcm91bmQgPGJyPkhhbGZ0aW1lIDxicj4jMTEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TTUhTX0dpcmxzSG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFNNSFNfR2lybHNIb29wczwvYT4gNDg8YnI+IzYgQ2VudHJh bCAyMzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FydGVyX2dpdHRl bnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhcnRlcl9naXR0ZW5zPC9hPiDi rIfvuI8gdG9vayBvdmVyIHRoaXMgb25lIGVhcmx5IGFuZCBoYXMgMjEgYXQg dGhlIGJyZWFrIGluY2x1ZGluZyBhbiBlbXBoYXRpYyBqYW0gYWZ0ZXIgdGhp cyBmZWVkIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWx0 b25nMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRhbHRvbmcwMDwvYT4gU3Vu cmlzZSBNb3VudGFpbiBzYW5rIDggdHJleXMgaW4gdGhlIGhhbGYgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hBdlFJYVNybXciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I QXZRSWFTcm13PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpY2hhcmQgU21pdGggKEBSc21p dGhZV1YpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnNtaXRoWVdW L3N0YXR1cy8xNjI2NDEzNTI1MTY1MDE5MTQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

THEY SAID IT Sunrise Mountain coach Gary Rath: "We've had two games in like 18 days, something like that. We've had great practices. I've never had a group that practiced as well as thid groups with this many practices this late in the year," Rath said. "Everybody's healthy and everybody's kind of found where their niche is." "Is frustrating during the year when I feel like we have a reaccly good team and we have four losses in the region. But every game is a battle and ther isn't anything we haven't seen. Nobody moving forward can guard Carter any better than what we've seen this year," Rath said. "Our whole focus tonight was to defensive rebound." On Giitens: "I think he's finally 100 percent healthy. He's starting to trust what we're trying to do and realizes if they try to help out guys are going to be open," Rath said. Carter Gittens: "It hurt not being in the Open because all of us thought we shuld be. It happened and we've dealt with it. Our goal is to show everyone that we're not an 11 seed and that we can win 5A," Gittens said. "The big thing was boxing (Johnson) out and making sure he doesn't he gets to the boards because that is what he does well," Gittens said. "It helps out when my teammates are able to space the floor in the first half. And it helped me make open shots as well," Gittens said.