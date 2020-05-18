News More News
Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.1) An Introduction to Eric Newman/Zach Alvira

Zach Alvira • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

You know what the world needed? Another sports podcast, of course.

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman take on the first episode of their new endeavor, talking sports, themselves and a bit of east side versus west side, in the debut of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

Keep up with all the shows that are part of the ArizonaVarsity.com Podcast Network by subscribing on iTunes.

To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


To listen to the Take it E.Z. Sports Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


