ArizonaVarsity - Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep 23) featuring Greg Esposito

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 23 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira get together for the 23rd episode of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, the guys take a look back at Week 4 of the Arizona High School football season and share the games they’re looking forward to seeing in Week 5. Eric and Zach also welcome Greg Esposito to the podcast, and take a deep dive into Espo’s career working for the Phoenix Suns. Stick around toward the end as Zach officially calls out Eric for his lack of participation in Team AZV weekly rankings (73 Minutes)