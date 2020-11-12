ArizonaVarsity - Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 25) featuring Richard Obert

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 25 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Eric and Zach highlight Week 6 of the Arizona high school football season and provide analysis from the Mountain View-Mountain Pointe nail-biter and Glendale’s region-title win over St. Mary’s. The guys also welcomed The Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert to the show, as the trio talked about Richard’s path to becoming a sports reporter and the current high school sports landscape in Arizona. Eric and Zach wrap up the show with the games they plan on attending in Week 7.