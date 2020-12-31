ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 32) Cards, Suns, Bowyer, and a Fond Farewell

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 32 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Zach shares his love for fantasy football while Eric expresses his displeasure with all fantasy sports. The guys also discuss the win and you’re in scenario for the Arizona Cardinals as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs on the line. Also, could the Suns not only break into the Western Conference Playoffs but secure their first postseason victory since 2010? Brittany Bowyer joins the guys to discuss how she’s been able to build her own brand as a sports journalist. Stick around to the end of the show as Eric and Zach describe their relationship with Andy Luberda, a member of Team AZV who tragically lost his battle to COVID-19 on Tuesday.