ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 33) Unis, AZ Sports & Lady and the Tramp Love

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 33 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, the guys share some thoughts about uniforms, the Cardinals, Suns, and the Fiesta Bowl. They also get into some listener questions, and Zach professes his undying love for Disney's Lady and the Tramp. Eric and Zach also answer some questions recollecting some of their favorite sports memories and about the AIA winter sports season.