ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 33) Unis, AZ Sports & Lady and the Tramp Love

{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 21:56:53 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 33) Unis, AZ Sports & Lady and the Tramp Love

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 33 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, the guys share some thoughts about uniforms, the Cardinals, Suns, and the Fiesta Bowl. They also get into some listener questions, and Zach professes his undying love for Disney's Lady and the Tramp. Eric and Zach also answer some questions recollecting some of their favorite sports memories and about the AIA winter sports season.

