The guys are back for Episode 110 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

Zach and Eric begin talking about the World Cup, and the United States men advancing from the group stage with a win over Iran.

Then the guys welcome Chilly in to talk about Arizona high school football's playoff semifinals. Chilly and Zach also show off some shoes.