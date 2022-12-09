The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for Episode 111 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

It's finally the weekend for Arizona high school football state championship games.

The guys preview ALA-Gilbert North vs. Snowflake in the 4A Championship before welcoming a special guest.

Joseph Ortiz, coach of Perry football and former coach at Cactus and Higley, joins the show to preview the 5A Conference title game between his two former schools. He takes the guys through a typical week leading up to a championship game, before previewing the 6A and Open playoff bout.

The guys finish the day with the best thing they ate in the last week, and coach puts the hosts to shame.