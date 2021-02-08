ArizonaVarsity - Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 37) AIA sports, football and listener questions

Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 37) AIA sports, football and listener questions
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 37 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show. On this episode of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, Eric and Zach discuss signing day for local athletes, a certain big football game coming up (it may or may not rhyme with 'Cooper Scroll'). The guys also take a look at a couple stories in Arizona high school sports and answer listener questions.
The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:
Support our sponsors:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)