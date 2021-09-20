Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 61): Recap of an Incredible Week 3

Breakdown: (49 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for yet another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show and the guys are recapping what was a wild week of Arizona high school football. The guys go in depth on some of the featured games from around the state, including Chandler vs O’Connor (1:30), Coconino vs Cactus Shadows (6:50) and Horizon’s overtime win over Desert Edge (8:45). The guys also talk about an unfortunate situation that took place between McClintock and Marcos de Niza (13:00) before Eric shares what he saw between Flagstaff and Mingus (14:50). Other notable games highlighted include Boulder Creek vs Millennium (16:45), Centennial vs Mountain Ridge (18:20), Liberty vs Sunrise Mountain (27:40) and arguably the biggest of them all, Hamilton’s amazing come-from-behind win over Bishop Gorman (30:42) and what the Battle for Arizona Avenue could look like at the end of the season (39:50). The guys wrap the show with the best thing they ate in the last week (44:00).