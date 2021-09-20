Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 61): Recap of an Incredible Week 3
Breakdown: (49 minutes)
Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for yet another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show and the guys are recapping what was a wild week of Arizona high school football. The guys go in depth on some of the featured games from around the state, including Chandler vs O’Connor (1:30), Coconino vs Cactus Shadows (6:50) and Horizon’s overtime win over Desert Edge (8:45). The guys also talk about an unfortunate situation that took place between McClintock and Marcos de Niza (13:00) before Eric shares what he saw between Flagstaff and Mingus (14:50). Other notable games highlighted include Boulder Creek vs Millennium (16:45), Centennial vs Mountain Ridge (18:20), Liberty vs Sunrise Mountain (27:40) and arguably the biggest of them all, Hamilton’s amazing come-from-behind win over Bishop Gorman (30:42) and what the Battle for Arizona Avenue could look like at the end of the season (39:50). The guys wrap the show with the best thing they ate in the last week (44:00).
Support our sponsors:
The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)
Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)