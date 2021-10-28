Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 66): Week 8 in Review

Breakdown: (75 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. Zach kicks off the show sharing an embarrassing story before the guys jump right into highlighting last week’s high school football scores from Thursday (4:55) and Friday’s 6A (6:27), 5A (12:00), 4A (17:00), 3A (21:22) and the 2A (25:18) games. At the 32:10-mark, Arizona Varsity CEO Chilly joins the show to discuss all the current rankings and Chilly shares his dark horses in the 4A through Open. Zach and Eric wrap things up with a quick chat about the Arizona Cardinals and whether they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season (1:09:00).



