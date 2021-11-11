Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 68): Week 10 Review, Rivalry Week Preview

Breakdown: (75 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the ArizonaVarsity Podcast Network and presented by AALL.net. The guys kick off this week’s show talking about how fast the fall season has come and is nearly gone. The guys congratulate the2021 badminton champions (5:22), swimming champions (5:45) and go over quarterfinal scores from 4A-6A volleyball matches (8:21). At the 13:55 mark, Eric shares what he saw last week from the comfort of his couch while Zach shares his insight from the Tucson-Dobson game last Thursday and Chandler-Highland on Friday. Zach also makes yet another case for Highland tobe in the Open Division (16:28). The guys start going over the latest rankings as the end of the regular season nears beginning with 4A (20:25), then 5A (23:17), 6A (24:21) and the Open Division (25:26). Zach shares some insight on this year’s Tukee Bowl between Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista (37:30) and Chilly joins in to join the discussion. The three share predictions for the Tukee Bowl (40:45), FlagCoco (51:57) and the Battle for Arizona Avenue between Chandler and Hamilton (53:45). The guys wrap up the show sharing what the best thing they ate was and Eric gets mad (1:09.47).



