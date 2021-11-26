Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 70): Quarterfinal and Championship Previews

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breakdown: (61 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for episode 70 of the Take it EZ Sports Show on the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network.

Eric and Zach are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show. This week, the guys are previewing the 2A (4:05) championship between Morenci and Arizona Lutheran and the 3A title game between Snowflake and Yuma Catholic (4:48), both of which on Saturday. The guys then go over the scores from the first round of the 4A playoffs (10:01) and give their predictions for the quarterfinal round. They do the same for 5A (16:01) and 6A (23:13) before moving on to preview and give their predictions for the Open Division (31:41). The guys then talk high school hoops (48:43) before Zach reminds every one of the wager he and Chilly have for teams to bring coleslaw to Jacob Seliga (52:23) and the guys wrap up the show with their favorite Thanksgiving dish (55:04).



