Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 72): The Championships are Upon Us

Breakdown: (51 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show and they’re talkin’ championship football in Arizona. The guys kick off the show reminiscing about the season and how it is officially coming to a close before jumping into their biggest takeaway from the semifinal round last week, which involves praise for Casa Grande (4:23). The guys then highlight Poston Butte’s win over Glendale in the semifinals that put the Broncos in the 4A title game for the first time ever against the Cougars (8:14). The guys then go on to highlight Salpointe Catholic’s win over Desert Edge in one 5A semifinal (11:15) and Horizon’s win over Desert Mountain (14:48) in the other before moving on to Highland beating Red Mountain(20:40) and Chaparral beating Williams Field in 6A (27:21). And of course, Eric and Zach highlight Chandler’s come-from-behind victory over Liberty (30:08) and Saguaro’s upset win over Hamilton (35:30) before highlighting the matchups that can be seen during Hoophall West taking place this week at Chaparral and Footprint Center (40:13) and wrapping up the show (49:01).