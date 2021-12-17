Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 73): Championship Recaps with Chilly

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breakdown: (71 minutes)

Eric Newman and Zach Alvira and the Take it EZ Sports Show collabs with Chilly's 2-piece for a super episode.

Chilly opens the show talking about shoes, basketball, a bit of high school football and more before Eric joins the show (2:50) to talk about what he's been up to with his work in Flagstaff, and Zach jumps on shortly after (4:50) to talk basketball and TV habits. The guys talk 4A Conference football (15:27) between Casa Grande and Poston Butte, 5A (26:30) between Horizon and Salpointe Catholic, 6A (40:00) between Highland and Chaparral and Highland playing an extra game for the Hawks (42:10). After the other games, the trio discusses Open playoffs (52:30) and look forward to next season. Finally, each member of the show talks about what their favorite thing they ate this week was (1:05:37) and wraps up the show.