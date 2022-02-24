 ArizonaVarsity - Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 80): Basketball and winter sports ending
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 11:29:36 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep 80): Basketball and winter sports ending

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Staff
@enewmanwrites
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker // Google Podcasts // Pocket Casts // Radio Public // Spotify // iTunes

Breakdown: 52 minutes

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 80 of the Take it EZ Sports Show on the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network, presented by AALL.net.

The guys spend plenty of time talking about the playoff boys basketball game between Mesquite and St. Mary's that ended in crazy fashion, before getting into the end of the winter sports season for basketball and soccer.

Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

People's Mortgage


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}