Zach Alvira and Eric Newman are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys talk Just Chilly's Flight Club to cap off 7-on-7 football in Arizona, congratulating their colleague on a great event.

They get into Section 7 basketball, along with some of the best players and stories from the fantastic preseason showcase.

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram

Support our sponsor:

AALL Insurance