Take it EZ Sports Show: Summer's here!
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show.
The guys congratulate some of the state champions that were crowned at the end of the Arizona high school sports seasons.
Eric and Zach also talk Timberwolves, some of the stories they've been getting into, and summer football.
They finish, as always, with the best thing they ate since the last episode.
