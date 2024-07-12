Take it EZ Sports Show: Zach leaves EVT, Team USA and Thursday football
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman are back for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports show.
The guys talk Zach retiring from his role as sports editor at Times Media Group/EVT, and discuss his next steps.
They also catch up about Devin Booker as a member of Team USA, platformed by an article from Arizona Sports' Kellan Olson. And there's plenty to look at in Thursday high school football.
