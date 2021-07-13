Team Arizona heads to wrestling nationals

The summer destination of Fargo has long been the goal of wrestlers across the nation.

It’s where a relative unknown can make a name for themselves by finding the podium at one of the nation’s toughest, and largest, events to find their way into the national rankings while catching the eye of a college coach.

And while most of the competitors are not even old enough to drive everyone’s ultimate goal involves getting the iconic “stop sign” plaque award to those individuals good enough to earn a national title.

Considering last year’s event was postponed during the COVID outbreak, the 2021 National Championship events, which begins July 16 and runs through July 23, for Greco-Roman and freestyle formats might be one of the most anticipated trips to North Dakota of all time.

Everyone is itching to get back to the town that is a wrestling reunion for coaches, competitors and families as people migrate to establishments like Lucky 13’s, Heard and Horns, Casey’s Gas Station, The Turf and Labby’s when they are not at the FargoDome.

It’s part of the explanation why Arizona has one of its largest rosters, more than 100 qualifiers from all locations of the state like Safford and sizes of schools, it has ever produced for the annual event. Another is the simple fact that time put in during the summer, going live and competing against the best the state has to offer in the practices leading up to Fargo and then stepping onto the big stage in Fargo, pays huge dividends during the school season.

Nearly all of those high school competitors who end up standing in the No. 1 position at the AIA’s state tournament has spent time in Fargo.

“It’s invaluable mat time,” Desert Vista coach David Gonzalez said. “The offseason is about gaining experience and a lot of the kids make huge leaps after working for Fargo and competing at a national event.”

There is the added contingency of 20 qualifiers from Valiant College Prep, a Phoenix-based school that competes throughout the year on a national schedule and is not an AIA member, that gives the Arizona National Team a chance to come back with the most All-American finishers in state history (15 in 2014).

“Our wrestlers have competed at the national level all year and it has them ready to compete against anyone they step on the mat with,” Valiant co-founder and wrestling coach Eric Larkin said. “It’s something we take pride in, and Fargo is something that is on everyone’s radar.”