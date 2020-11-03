ArizonaVarsity - Team AZV Top 5: Cicero Prep at Tempe Prep

Tempe Prep football defeated Cicero Prep 45-33 in a wild 1A eight-man game Saturday afternoon. The Knights blew the game open early with a large lead and never trailed, though Cicero Prep did get within one score in the second half.

Tempe Prep 2022 RB/CB Tyrone "Bubba" Jordan (5'4, 123)

Jordan was easily the smallest player on the field, but his stats did not show that. Jordan used his small frame and quickness to sneak past defenders, leading to both a rushing and receiving touchdown. He also played well on defense, recording a tackle for loss and an interception.

Tempe Prep 2021 WR/SS Louis Ternyik (6'2, 170)

Ternyik was a stud in this game, despite only playing the first half. He scored twice as a receiver, recorded a couple tackles (one for loss) and a pick in just two quarters of play.

Cicero Prep 2021 RB/LB Jon Siegel

Despite Cicero Prep's loss, Siegel made a major impact on both sides of the ball. He had two long touchdown runs on offense, barreling through tacklers along the way. And he was even more impressive on defense, recording two interceptions, a tackle for loss and blocked PAT.