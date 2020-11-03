ArizonaVarsity - Team AZV Top 5: Cicero Prep at Tempe Prep

Team AZV Top 5: Cicero Prep at Tempe Prep
Tempe Prep football defeated Cicero Prep 45-33 in a wild 1A eight-man game Saturday afternoon. The Knights blew the game open early with a large lead and never trailed, though Cicero Prep did get within one score in the second half.
Here are a few of the players that stood out:
Tempe Prep 2022 RB/CB Tyrone "Bubba" Jordan (5'4, 123)
Jordan was easily the smallest player on the field, but his stats did not show that. Jordan used his small frame and quickness to sneak past defenders, leading to both a rushing and receiving touchdown. He also played well on defense, recording a tackle for loss and an interception.
Tempe Prep 2021 WR/SS Louis Ternyik (6'2, 170)
Ternyik was a stud in this game, despite only playing the first half. He scored twice as a receiver, recorded a couple tackles (one for loss) and a pick in just two quarters of play.
Cicero Prep 2021 RB/LB Jon Siegel
Despite Cicero Prep's loss, Siegel made a major impact on both sides of the ball. He had two long touchdown runs on offense, barreling through tacklers along the way. And he was even more impressive on defense, recording two interceptions, a tackle for loss and blocked PAT.
Tempe Prep 2021 LB Ridley Diez de Medina (5'10, 165)
Unlike some of his Knight counterparts, Diez de Medina specialized more on one side of the ball - defense - though he did play some offensive snaps as well. But he wreaked havoc for the Centurions by consistently making plays in the backfield. He ended the game with 3.5 TFL and a blocked kick.
Tempe Prep 2022 WR/CB Joseph Patterson (5'9, 150)
Patterson was another player that made an impact on both sides of the ball. He recorded a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, interception, several tackles and a couple pass breakups.
Honorable Mention: Cicero Prep 2021 WR Jon Belci
Belci deserves some recognition for making the best catch I have seen thus far in the season. He ran up the sideline on a fade, turned around and made a one-handed grab with his right hand while toe-tapping the grass just inside the line for a long reception.
Tempe Prep (4-1) will face Anthem Prep on Nov. 6 to conclude its regular season. Cicero Prep (1-4) will head to Lincoln Prep.
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)