ArizonaVarsity - Team AZV Top 5: Mountain Pointe at Corona del Sol

Corona del Sol, off to its best start through five games since 2008, hosted nearby rival Mountain Pointe as the Aztecs looked to secure two straight wins over the Pride for the first time since the 2007 and 2008 seasons. Led by senior quarterback Quade Swearingen and a slew of talented skill players, the Aztecs jumped all over Mountain Pointe early en route to a 45-9 victory. Some players on both sides stood out amongst the rest for various reasons. Here are the top five players from Corona del Sol's win over Mountain Pointe.

Top Performers

Quade Swearingen, 2021 QB, Corona del Sol Swearingen has quietly established himself as one of the most underrated and efficient quarterbacks in Arizona. Rarely does the senior make a decision that goes against his team, as he completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts against Mountain Pointe for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 21 yards and another score.

Quade Swearingen takes it himself for the 9 yard touchdown to put Corona on the board first.



7-0 CDS | 8:12 1Q

Anyale Velazquez, 2022 RB, Corona del Sol Velazquez helped Corona del Sol set the tone early on against Mountain Pointe. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior ran straight downhill at Pride defenders, often bouncing off would-be tacklers for a few extra yards. He finished with 109 yards rushing on 14 carries and three touchdowns.

Velazquez into the end zone from 11 yards out.



28-0 CDS | 6:54 2Q

Mitchel Coakley, 2021 TE, Corona del Sol Coakley led the Aztecs in both receptions and receiving yards against Mountain Pointe, as he used his big frame to overpower defenders at times. The senior finished the contest with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Swearingen finding holes all over Mountain Pointe secondary. He connects with Mitchell Coakley for the 20 yard TD.



35-0 CDS | 5:34 2Q

Isaiah Ice-Robinson, 2022 WR, Mountain Pointe Robinson was a bright spot on Mountain Pointe's offense despite a night in which it struggled immensely. The junior caught three passes for 65 yards but made the most of one from sophomore quarterback Chris Arviso III as time expired. Ice-Robinson went airborne to make an incredible catch.

Chris Arviso Leads Mountain Pointe down the field and finds Isaiah Ice-Robinson for the 14-yard score. Nice catch by Ice-Robinson.



45-9 CDS

Amire Williams, 2022 LB, Mountain Pointe Williams was all over the field for the Mountain Pointe defense against Corona del Sol Friday night. The junior accounted for a team-high 11 tackles, seven of which for a loss, and pressured Swearingen at times in the pocket.

Honorable Mention

Jake Schmitt, 2021 WR, Corona del Sol Just behind Coakley in targets and receiving yards was NAU commit Jake Schmitt, who caught three passes for 44 yards and a score. He showed his physicality on his lone touchdown grab, lowering his shoulder against a Mountain Pointe defender to dive his way across the goal line.

On the next play, Swearingen finds Jake Schmitt for a 14 yard score.



21-0 CDS | 10:34 2Q