ArizonaVarsity - Team AZV Top 5: Salpointe vs. Campo

Salpointe Catholic is still spelled the same way, the colors for school remain intact and the nickname is still the Lancers. We had to double check after so many changes since the end of last season. One of Arizona’s most successful coaches retired in Dennis Bene, they had to replace almost every starter due to graduation and the possibly the most glaring Bijan Robinson is now a Texas Longhorn after one of the most incredible careers in Arizona football history.

The Campo Crazies went home disappointed after Salpointe Catholic won 21-14. (Jason Skoda)

The Salpointe program is ushering in a new era, but there is at least one other thing that is awfully familiar about the Lancers – the ability to play winning football. Salpointe remained undefeated after a hard-fought, four-quarter battle Friday at Campo Verde, 21-14. The Lancers, who were ranked No. 4 in the ArizonaVarsity.com media poll, moved to 3-0 while the No. 5 Coyotes fell to 3-2. “We still have a long way to go,” first-year coach Eric Rogers said. “To be honest the two-week quarantine hurt. We are trying to find that identity and get in a groove. What I love is the fact that the kids work their tails off. They are preparing like a son of gun and to come up here win a big game against a tough team was huge.” The Lancers struck first on a Julian Robles 34-yard catch over a defender, but Campo Verde led 7-6 at the half when Zach Goebel hauled in a heave by Reilly Garcia with about 3 minutes left before the half in a game that was added to the schedule last week after both teams had opponents close down due to COVID. The Lancers came out with a quicker tempo, fast release passing game to start third quarter and Anthony Wilhite, after alluding a defender in the backfield, scored on 4th-and-goal from the 1 to give Salpointe the lead for good after the opening drive of the third quarter. Campo didn’t score again until 13 seconds left as the offense struggled, star running back Caden Calloway was held to about 67 yards on 20 carries, to muster up much momentum. “We couldn’t find a rhythm because of penalties and missed opportunities,” Garcia said. “They have a good defense, but we didn’t execute when we needed it most.” Campo Verde failed to convert several fourth down attempts, especially in the first half, inside the Salpointe 40. “Our defense really played well,” Rogers said. “That team has played in some big games and they are hard to beat, but we’ve played some big games, too."

Top Performances

Julian Robles, Salpointe, Jr., 6-0, 175. WR/DB – The best player on the field. Made a great touchdown catch to start out the scoring by going up and high-pointing a ball over a defender’s head, had 70-yard TD called back because of penalty, scored on a 2-point conversion out of the Wildcat, made plays on defense and was the stand out all game long. “Julian has been waiting a long time and now he is showcasing what he can do,” Rogers said. “The whole senior class had trouble getting a chance to shine with the class in front of them being so successful. He’s taking advantage of his chances now."



Connor Calloway, Campo, Jr., 6-0, 205, LB/RB – He is strong, and he is hungry. One of those who loves contact. Big old 44 can do some damage. He had a sack on the last play of the first half where he just dragged Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet down with one hand. Treyson Bourguet, Salpointe, Jr., 6-2, 190, QB – He didn’t put up gawdy numbers, but I just liked the way he ran the offense. Moved out of the pocket when he needed to and didn’t make too many mistakes, although he had an interception early on. The Arizona commit has his team undefeated and playing well. Gabe Reaves, Campo, Sr., 6-2, 190, LB – Reaves had an interception and took it deep into Lancer territory before a penalty after the INT pushed the ball back outside of the 20. He has good instincts, gets off blocks and continues to pursue. He missed a TFL when the Salpointe RB put a move on him but ended up with the tackle when he kept pursuing and made contact when the RB made a cut. Michael Aguirre, Salpointe, Jr., WR - His height and weight are not listed on the roster but he played big. He made a couple of big catches, including what ended up being the difference in the game on a fourth-quarter touchdown. He showed great body control, adjusting route to the ball and coming back to the ball.









Honorable Mention

